EXCLUSIVE! Court Kacheri Star Pavan Malhotra Mentions Abhishek Bachchan As He Explains Nepotism In Bollywood

Court Kacheri Exclusive: Court Kacheri, Sony LIV's latest legal drama, dropped today, August 13, and with it comes another standout performance by veteran actor Pavan Malhotra. In an exclusive conversation, Malhotra takes us through his incredible journey, from the raw intensity of theater to the evolving space of OTT, where stories dig deeper and characters get grittier. But this isn't just a trip down memory lane. With candid honesty, he also weighs in on pressing industry debates, from the realities of nepotism to the nuances of succession in Bollywood. In a rare moment, he even reflects on Abhishek Bachchan's career, offering a perspective only a seasoned insider could.

"Theater is different from cinema," marked the veteran actor Pavan Malhotra. He added, "Theater will train you as an actor...but there are few things you will have to un-learn when it comes to cinema." He further gave an example, "I don't think Waheeda Rehman ji ne theater kiya tha..." The actor believes That Television and OTT are platforms where someone performs for the camera. Pavan, however, does not believe that OTT has shut down the theaters. He said, "People say na that people have stopped coming to theaters, that's lie." However, Pavan also believes that there is sometimes a wrong day for the makers, that eventually takes down the movie.

Q: Court Kacheri touches the theme of succession, so you think that a similar pattern exists in film industry?

A: Everywhere, doctor bhi apne bete ko doctor banana chahta h. However, Pavan Malhotra believes that while having a film industry background can open doors, it's talent that ultimately determines whether one can carry forward the legacy built by their parents. He further gave an example of Abhishek Bachchan, saying, "Sometimes it can work against you....Abhishek Bachchan ne kavi v kharab performance nahi di aur phir v uska pata nahi kyu drawback aaya."

Pavan Malhotra further recalled how he was new when he came to the industry. But at the back of his mind, he knew he had his father's support financially. That gave him strength.

Q: What's that one thing that you turn to for peace after constantly being in front of the camera?

A: "See, first of all lagatar busy nahi rehta hu (I don't stay busy all the time)." Pavan further added that there are times where he has to stay at home for weeks and months after shooting for a series or movie. He further added, "Jaise ek aam aadmi jeeta h...actor koi alag thodi aaya hua hai (i like how a normal person lives)."

Q: How does Court Kacheri stand out from other courtroom dramas?

A: "Background is bar council, lawyers, cases, clients, how to deal with them, and with this whole thing, there is a father-son relationship. So, there are layers to it." Pavan Malhotra further called her show to be "different." He said, "I know, whatever little i have seen, this (Court Kacheri) has something that others don't have. Even if they have taken a different approach...(it will stand out on its own)"