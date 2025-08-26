EXCL! Madhurima Tuli Recalls Getting 'Anxious' Over Tehran's Delayed Release On Zee5, Calls John 'Supportive'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@madhurimatuli

Madhurima Tuli Exclusive Interview On Tehran: Actress Madhurima Tuli is back in the spotlight, and this time, it's for her much-appreciated role in the highly-anticipated release of her recent geopolitical thriller 'Tehran'. Known for her powerful performances and screen presence, Madhurima has delivered another memorable role as 'Vandana' in this John Abraham starrer.

With Tehran, officially streaming on ZEE5 since August 14, actress Madhurima Tuli is finally breathing a sigh of relief. In a candid interview with Filmibeat, she reflected on her journey with the political thriller, her instant decision to join the cast, and the emotional rollercoaster she experienced leading up to the release.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

1) Now that Tehran is out, how does it feel seeing the audience react to your performance?

It's been good. I have been reading all the messages, and the love that I am getting for my role and for the film. I think it's amazing. They loved my work. They said my eyes speak more than I could. It's the most special compliment that I have received. I am reading all the comments and it just feels so good.

2) Tehran is a high-stakes geopolitical thriller that has such a gritty and realistic tone. Was it emotionally or physically challenging for you as an actor?

Absolutely! For a geopolitical thriller, if I am playing the wife, I think an officer's wife also goes through some emotional turmoil. She has to have a lot of courage, a lot of strength, and resilience. She has to take care of the family. As a family, they all stand together in this. It's not just about the officer, it's about the entire family. So, she also had to go through all the emotional stress as well. If a nation is a threat, like how we went through when we were also under attack, I think we all go through that very different kind of feeling. We have anxieties, and we are in constant fear. So I think I could relate to it and to Vandana. I think Vandana is someone who goes through it more because she is an officer's wife, and she knows the ups and downs.

3) How was it working with John Abraham? Any off-camera moment that left a strong impression on you?

I think every scene we did left a very strong impression on me. I had a blast. We had some intense scenes. I think he is a fantastic actor, and he is a great human being. He was very supportive as an actor. Overall, I had a blast. It didn't feel like I was going into a well-known people's project. They welcomed me like a family, which was great. It was lovely working with all of them.

4) When you first read the script, what was that one thing that made you instantly say yes to this film?

When I read the script, I think it has to be the character, John Abraham and Madock... These three things were the most important things. I was like, 'I have to do the film'.

5) Over the years, you have played a range of strong female characters. How did Vandana push you as an actor?

I think my character, Vandana, has inspired me a lot. What an officer's wife goes through, the turmoil and everything, they have to suppress it and keep a strong face in front of everyone and be there for their family, while living in constant fear. She is a strong person, a strong character. Family holds a very important part in everyone's life, whether it is actors, corporate, diplomats, the army officers. They hold the most important part.

6) Tehran was originally slated for release in 2023 but faced a two-year delay. Tell me honestly, was that frustrating for you as an actor? Did you ever worry the film might lose momentum?

Honestly, I was very anxious. I did not understand what was happening because it had been almost three years now and it kept getting postponed. But I think I was being very optimistic about it. I was like it had to be released. It is such a subject, it has to be seen by the audience. You need to know what all happens, what all goes through. I was sure about it and that was the hope that I had. I knew that it was going to be released someday or the other. I was always being optimistic, and tried not to think anything negative about it. It was getting delayed and I was trying to keep myself occupied. Patience and perseverance, as we say... It all makes a difference.

7) Now that the film is released, what kind of scripts are landing on your desk now? Any specific genre you are hungry to explore next?

I am ready to explore all kinds of genres because I have skipped a lot of parts in the past 10 years. So, now I would definitely like to explore a lot more. I am waiting for those scripts to come my way. I am just keeping my fingers crossed.