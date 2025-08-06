EXCLUSIVE! Namish Taneja On Making Short Vertical Drama Debut With Gambler: While Reading Script...

Namish Taneja Exclusive: Television actor Namish Taneja, best known for his role in the hit Colors TV show Swaragini, has now venturing into a fresh format with his short vertical drama debut titled Gambler. The series is streaming on Pocket TV and offers an entirely new viewing experience for digital audiences who prefer crisp, gripping storytelling on the go.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Namish opened up about his role, the USP of the show, and how the evolving entertainment landscape influenced his decision to explore this platform.

WHY NAMISH TANEJA SIGNED GAMBLER?

Speaking about what drew him to Gambler, Namish shared, "I think Gambler's USP is the story, which has already done well internationally. The characters are strong, and the narrative keeps you hooked. While reading the script, I felt as if I was already watching the show unfold in front of my eyes. Every moment makes you wonder - why isn't the hero reacting? And when he finally does, it's surprising. That suspense is thrilling."

He also revealed that the show blends Bollywood and South Indian elements to create a loud yet subtle storytelling style. "We've kept a Bollywood and South flavor. It's loud in parts, subtle in others. Even the dialogues are power-packed."

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT NAMISH TANEJA'S CHARACTER PETER

In Gambler, Namish plays Peter - a sharp, emotional, and fearless character with deep knowledge of the gambling world. Interestingly, Namish found the role relatable because of his own life experiences.

"Peter is emotionally driven but razor-sharp. I've become like that too in real life. I studied gambling recently during a phase when I wasn't working much. I explored teen patti during Diwali growing up, and over the years, I've gained a better understanding of betting - especially with how easily betting apps are accessible today."

Namish credits his acting mentor, Neeraj Kabi, for instilling in him the need to explore different aspects of life. "Neeraj sir told me - an actor should know a little about everything. So I kept learning and when my friend Puneet, who is the head of this show, offered me Gambler, I was able to connect with the script and the emotions deeply."

THE RISE OF VERTICAL STORYTELLING

"People no longer have time to watch long-format TV or movies, especially after COVID. Pocket TV is offering cinematic storytelling in short episodes - 1.5 to 3 minutes each, sometimes 4 minutes near the climax. It's bite-sized yet impactful entertainment that can be consumed anywhere, anytime," adds Namit on the growing popularity of short-form content.

While this marks his debut in vertical drama, Namish isn't new to evolving formats. However, he insists content remains king across mediums.

"Good work will always find an audience - whether it's vertical, television, or films. If the content is powerful and resonates with people, it will be watched. I personally watch vertical dramas too if the content appeals to me. And I've seen a lot of people around me hooked to this kind of content."

NAMISH TANEJA OPENS UP ABOUT HIS UPCOMING PROJECTS

Having made his mark in TV, Namish is keen on exploring more innovative storytelling formats. "I have explored a new medium through Gambler, and I've heard it's doing well. I'll continue to look for good scripts. Acting remains my only passion," he says.