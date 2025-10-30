‘Exploring Intimacy For The First Time On Screen”, Pavitra Punia On Her Role From Dirty Scams On Hungama OTT
30th October 2025: Hungama OTT, one of India's leading digital entertainment platforms, is all set to launch its latest original anthology series, Dirty Scams, a fast-paced world where clever women pull off the smartest cons with style and grit. Ishq Parlour, the first episode of the anthology, will be released on October 30. Fronting the series is Pavitra Punia as Rani, a fierce, layered character who tested her endurance and depth as an actor.
Pavirta
Punia,
who
essays
the
role
of
Rani
in
Dirty
Scams,
talks
about
her
role.
Pavitra
shared,
"The
most
challenging
thing
doing
this
character
was
me
exploring
intimacy
for
the
first
time
on
screen.
All
thanks
to
the
team,
they
made
me
comfortable
and
made
it
very
professional."
Don't miss the premiere of Dirty Scams, streaming on Hungama OTT. The first two episodes, Ishq Parlour and Aashram, drop on October 30, followed by Shaadi Mubarak and Deemak on November 6, and the final story, Right Swipe, on November 13. Stylish, daring, and full of unexpected twists, Dirty Scams takes viewers on a thrilling journey through desire, deception, and danger, one clever con at a time.