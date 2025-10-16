Fated Hearts Episodes 35-38 (Finale) Release Time: Express Package Unlocks TODAY; When, Where To Watch Online?

Fated Hearts Episodes 35-38 (Finale) Streaming Updates: Starring Chen Zheyuan and Li Qin, Fated Hearts is inching closer to its much-anticipated finale, and fans are eagerly counting down the days. The beloved Chinese drama has captivated audiences from the very first episode with its intriguing storyline, emotional depth, and unpredictable twists, keeping viewers glued to their screens. Over the weeks, the series has skillfully woven together romance, suspense, and drama, creating a narrative that fans have become deeply invested in.

Fated Hearts Finale (Episodes 35-38) Release Platform: When & Where To Watch?

Beyond the gripping plot of Fated Hearts, the on-screen chemistry of Chen Zheyuan and Li Qin has been a major highlight, drawing praise from critics and fans alike. Their performances have brought authenticity, charm, and heart to the series, making the audience root for their characters at every turn. Each episode has unveiled new layers of emotion and tension, from subtle glances and playful banter to heart-stopping confrontations, ensuring viewers remain hooked.

According to iQIYI's official release calendar, Fated Hearts episodes 33 and 34 are set to release today (Thursday, October 16) exclusively for SVIP members. Following this, the Express Package will roll out, bringing viewers closer to the remaining four highly-anticipated episodes (eps 35-38).

Fans are eagerly awaiting these installments, as the drama moves toward its grand finale, promising emotional payoffs, shocking twists, and the much-loved on-screen chemistry of Chen Zheyuan and Li Qin. Social media is already buzzing with speculation about how the storylines will wrap up, making the final episodes the talk of the C-drama community.

Indian fans can also stream the episodes on iQIYI, complete with English subtitles, making it easier for audiences across the country to follow the drama.

Fated Hearts Episodes 35-38 (Finale) Release Time Today: Express Package Alert!

Fated Hearts episodes 33 and 34 are set to release today at 6:00 PM CST in China, which translates to 3:30 PM IST for Indian viewers. Following this, the finale episodes (35-38) in the Express Package will be accessible to fans shortly after the release of episodes 33 and 34.

Fated Heartes Episodes 35-38 Free Download In HD: How To Watch?

Excited to catch the dramatic twists and emotional payoffs in Fated Hearts? Whether you've been following Prince Feng Sui Ge and Fu Yixiao from the start or jumping in for the finale, streaming the episodes in high definition and even offline has never been easier. Here's a simple, step-by-step guide to help you watch and download the finale episodes (35-38) on iQIYI, including the Express Package for early access:

Step 1: Download the iQIYI App or Visit the Website

Get the iQIYI app from your device's app store (Android, iOS, Smart TVs), or visit the official iQIYI website on any browser.

Step 2: Sign In or Create an Account

Use your email, phone number, or social media account to log in or sign up. An account allows you to save your watch history and access VIP features.

Step 3: Subscribe to VIP & Express Package

To stream the finale episodes 35-38, you'll need an active VIP subscription. For early access, choose the Express Package, which comes at an additional charge on top of your standard VIP plan. iQIYI offers flexible subscription options-monthly, quarterly, or yearly-so you can pick what works best for you.

Step 4: Enable High Definition

For the best viewing experience, click the "Settings" or "Quality" icon in the video player and select HD or Full HD for crisp visuals and smooth playback.

Step 5: Download for Offline Viewing

Want to enjoy the finale on the go? Tap the download icon next to the episode. Once downloaded, you can watch episodes 35-38 offline anytime, anywhere, without relying on Wi-Fi.