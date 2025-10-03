Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 7-8 Release Time: When & Where To Stream Chen Zheyuan's New Cdrama Online?

Fated Hearts (Cdrama) Episodes 7-8 Streaming Updates: After the phenomenal success of The White Olive Tree, and riding high on his fan-favorite role in Hidden Love, Chen Zhe Yuan is back to steal hearts, this time in a historical setting. His latest drama, Fated Hearts, which premiered on October 2, has already taken over trending charts and fan discussions alike. With grand visuals, a compelling plot, and two charismatic leads at the center of it all, Fated Hearts is off to a blazing start-setting the stage for what could be one of 2025's biggest C-drama hits.

Fated Hearts Episodes 7-8 Release Platform: Where To Stream Online In India?

Even before its premiere, Fated Hearts was generating major buzz online-thanks to a visually stunning trailer, a strong cast lineup, and the promise of a gripping historical romance. Now, just a day into its release, the drama is already being hailed as a must-watch of the season.

Paired with rising star Li Qin, the drama explores a classic yet fan-favorite enemies-to-lovers storyline that's laced with witty banter, slow-burning tension, and undeniable chemistry. Chen Zhe Yuan plays Feng Suige, the stoic and strategic eldest prince of Susha, while Li Qin shines as a skilled and sharp-tongued royal archer. Their onscreen bickering has quickly become one of the biggest highlights, drawing praise for its fresh energy and electric dynamic.

Adapted from Chi Yi Qian Yu's popular novel Yi Xiao, the historical romance drama Fated Hearts continues to build momentum with each new episode. According to iQIYI's official schedule, Episodes 7 and 8 are set to premiere today, October 3 (Friday), exclusively on the platform. But there's a twist. While both episodes 7 and 8 will be available for the VIP users, for the non-VIP users, only episode 7 will be dropped today.

The good news? Indian viewers can also stream the series with English subtitles on iQIYI, making it easy to follow the captivating tale of forbidden love, royal rivalries, and slow-burning chemistry between Chen Zhe Yuan and Li Qin.

With its growing fanbase and compelling storytelling, Fated Hearts is shaping up to be a must-watch drama of the season.

Fated Hearts Episodes 7-8 Release Time Today (Today)

The excitement continues as Fated Hearts rolls out new episodes! Episodes 7 and 8 are scheduled to premiere today at 6:00 PM CST (China Standard Time), which translates to 3:30 PM IST for viewers in India.

Fated Hearts Episodes 7-8 Free Download In HD: How To Watch?

Want to watch Fated Hearts Episodes 7 and 8 in high definition and even download them for offline viewing? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to help you get started on iQIYI -

Step 1: Get the iQIYI App or Visit the Website

Download the iQIYI app from the official website or access it directly via your browser.

Step 2: Create or Log In to Your Account

Sign up or log in using your email, phone number, or social media accounts.

Step 3: Subscribe to a VIP Plan

To unlock the latest episodes of Fated Hearts (including Episodes 7-8), you'll need an active VIP subscription. Choose a plan that fits your needs - monthly, quarterly, or yearly.

Step 4: Change Streaming Quality to HD

Head to the video settings while watching and switch the quality to HD or Full HD for the best viewing experience.

Step 5: Download for Offline Viewing

Tap the download icon next to the episode. Once downloaded, you can watch it anytime-without needing an internet connection.