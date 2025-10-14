From Panchayat To Do You Wanna Partner, 6 Perfect Picks For A Diwali Binge On Prime Video

The sparkle of Diwali isn't just in the diyas or the sweets. It's also in the stories we share, the laughter that fills our homes, and the comfort of spending time with the people we love. With the Festival of Lights just around the corner, it's officially time to call in your favourite people for an all-out binge watch. From small-town comedies to heartfelt family dramas and family favourites, Prime Video has curated the perfect line-up for every mood and every member of the family. So grab your snacks and perhaps some mithai, settle in with your loved ones, and let these stories add more glow to your celebrations.

Panchayat

Few shows capture the charm of rural India quite like Panchayat. In its fourth season, the beloved series continues to find joy and humour in everyday life at Phulera, where an intense election pits Pradhan Manju Devi against Kranti Dev. Jitendra Kumar returns as Abhishek Tripathi, with Neena Gupta reprising her role as Manju Devi, and Raghubir Yadav back as Pradhan-Pati. Alongside them, Sanvikaa (Rinki), Faisal Malik (Prahlad), Chandan Roy (Vikas), Durgesh Kumar (Bhushan), Sunita Rajwar (Kranti Devi), Pankaj Jha, and more rejoin the fray. With its authentic storytelling, relatable characters, and easy-going charm across all four seasons, this show is perfect for a cosy Diwali binge with loved ones, as the heart of Phulera beats stronger than ever.

The Mehta Boys

Some journeys heal more than they reveal. The Mehta Boys follows a father and son forced to spend 48 hours together after years of distance, a trip that changes them in ways neither expects. With moving performances and emotional power, the film becomes a heartfelt reflection on family, forgiveness, and the courage to begin again. Watch it this Diwali to remind yourself that sometimes, the brightest light comes from mending what once felt broken.

Do You Wanna Partner

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty light up the screen in this breezy comedy-drama about friendship, ambition, and breaking barriers. Playing two friends who set out to launch a craft beer startup in a male-dominated world, their camaraderie and charm make Do You Wanna Partner an absolute riot. It's the best pick for a festive watch with your squad or siblings. Because sometimes, partnership is the real celebration.

Dupahiya

A heartwarming small-town dramedy with a dose of nostalgia, Dupahiya transports you to a village that prides itself on being crime-free for 25 years, until a prized motorbike mysteriously goes missing. The result? All hell breaks loose, but in the funniest way possible. Featuring stellar performances from a powerhouse cast, including Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, and Sparsh Srivastava, this Original series is a delightful watch filled with humour, heart, and chaos. It's the kind of festive watch that brings everyone together, celebrating the warmth of community and the joy of togetherness at its best.

Be Happy

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi, Be Happy is a vibrant dance-drama that follows a single father and his gifted daughter as they chase their dream of winning a dance reality show against all odds. When life throws them curveballs, they hold on to each other, and the music that keeps them going. The film is emotional, energetic, and full of infectious positivity, making it a must-watch this Diwali.

Gram Chikitsalay

Set in a rural health centre, Gram Chikitsalay brings gentle humour and a big heart to the screen. Starring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak, this feel-good comedy-drama celebrates everyday heroes and the spirit of small-town India. It's funny, sincere, and brimming with warmth. Perfect for those post-dinner evenings when all you need is a story that makes you smile.

This Diwali, skip the channel surfing and light up your weekend with these six incredible titles streaming on Prime Video - stories full of love, laughter, and life that are sure to make your celebrations brighter.