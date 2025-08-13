From Putting Posters To Featuring On One In Andhera: Karanvir Malhotra Celebrates 10 Years Of His Journey

Karanvir Malhotra is a rising face who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming supernatural horror series, Andhera. Ahead of its streaming in two days, Karanvir revisited his journey of ten years, recalling the time of putting up film posters and reflecting upon coming far enough to feature on one!

He took to his social media handle to share a video showcasing him gathering cutouts of the poster of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Fan'. The video features a transition featuring Karanvir looking at a massive poster of Andhera and simply soaking in the moment of his rise as an actor.

He accompanied the video with a sweet note, "From Poster Boy to Poster Boy - A 10-year-long journey that started from putting film posters to finally seeing myself on one. I can proudly say that the wait was worth it as Andhera sees light in just 2 days!!"

The upcoming horror series, Andhera, delves deep into fear, power, and the human psyche, and Karanvir intends to add a powerful title to his growing body of work with this intriguing series. The eight-episode series is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman, and directed by Raaghav Dar. Andhera is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 14.