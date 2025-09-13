From ‘Saiyaara’ To ‘Sanghvi And Sons’: Here Are 5 New Releases To Binge-Watch This Weekend

It's the weekends, the perfect time to curl up with fresh stories, gripping dramas, and lighthearted entertainers. Be it heartwarming family sagas, quirky romances or thrilling adventures, this week's OTT line-up has something for every mood. So here are five must-watch picks to add to your watchlist.

1. Coolie - 11th September on Amazon Prime

A gripping drama that blends emotions and action, 'Coolie' brings forward the story of resilience, struggles, and dreams. Directed by none other than Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie boasts an amazing star cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Pooja Hegde. With impactful performances and powerful storytelling, the movie keeps viewers hooked with its emotional depth and raw realism.

2. Sanghvi and Sons - 11th September on Shemaroo Me

This multi-starrer movie directed by Chandresh Bhatt features Manoj Joshi, Dharmesh Vyas, Hiten Tejwani, Komal Thacker, and more. The story follows Navneet Rai Sanghavi, the guiding force of his household, as he navigates the balance between tradition and change. Alongside him are his sons Asmit and Aditya and daughter-in-law Komal, with the shifting dynamics between them forming the heart of the narrative. A heartfelt tale of generational differences and unbreakable bonds, 'Sanghvi and Sons' is one of Gujarati cinema's most moving portrayals of the timeless value of family and is best enjoyed with your loved ones.

3. Saiyaara - 12th September on Netflix

Romance takes center stage in 'Saiyaara', a story of two individuals brought together by fate but pulled apart by circumstances. With heartfelt moments, bittersweet emotions, and scenic backdrops, the film paints a picture of love that's passionate yet complicated. Introducing Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, the movie is perfect for those who enjoy romantic dramas, filled with soulful storytelling, chemistry-driven performances, and heart-touching music that will leave you lost in its world long after the credits roll.

4. Trisha On the Rocks - 12th September on JoJo app

A quirky, youthful drama, 'Trisha on the Rocks' follows the unpredictable journey of Trisha, a young woman navigating friendships, love, and the messy chaos of her twenties. With equal doses of humor, emotion, and sass, the movie captures the highs and lows of figuring life out. Relatable, fun, and refreshing, it is perfect for lighthearted bingeing, delivering a feel-good ride that keeps you smiling till the end.

5. Do You Wanna Partner - 12th September on Amazon Prime

Adding a dash of comedy and adventure, 'Do You Wanna Partner' is about unlikely duos (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty) who team up for reasons that are as bizarre as they are entertaining. Packed with witty dialogues, comic timing, and fun twists, the film is an ode to unexpected friendships. A laugh-out-loud entertainer, it's tailor-made for those seeking an escape from stress and a good dose of weekend fun.