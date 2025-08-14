From Tehran To Uri To Veer Savarkar: Movies To Watch On ZEE5 This Independence Day

Independence Day is here, and what better way to celebrate than by watching powerful stories that make us proud to be Indian? This year, ZEE5 brings you a special line-up of films that honour our heroes, from fearless soldiers to inspiring revolutionaries. So, get your popcorn ready and your patriotic spirit high!

1. Tehran

John Abraham leads this gripping action thriller set against the backdrop of real-world geopolitical tensions. Packed with suspense, high-stakes missions, and nail-biting twists, Tehran will keep you glued to the screen.

2. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal delivers an unforgettable performance in this retelling of the 2016 surgical strike. With heart-pounding action and the iconic "How's the Josh?" moment, Uri is pure goosebump material.

3. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

This biopic takes you inside the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, one of India's most debated yet influential freedom fighters. A must-watch for those who want to revisit the sacrifices that shaped our freedom.

4. Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal transforms into Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the man who led India to victory in the 1971 war. Full of charm, wit, and courage, Sam Bahadur is an inspiring watch for the whole family.

5. Tejas

Kangana Ranaut takes flight as an Indian Air Force pilot on a daring mission to protect the nation. With action, emotion, and plenty of patriotic punch, Tejas is a perfect Independence Day pick.

From real-life legends to edge-of-the-seat thrillers, this ZEE5 line-up has something for every patriot. This Independence Day, let these powerful stories remind you of the bravery and spirit that keep our tricolour flying high.