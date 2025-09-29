Get Updates
Game of Glory OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Abhishek Malhan's Show Online?

Game of Glory OTT Release Date amp amp Platform

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is back with a blockbuster reality adventure on JioHotstar Sparks as he unleashes Game of Glory, premiering 5th October. Known for his fearless challenges and unpredictable gameplay, Abhishek now steps into the arena not just as a host but as the Ultimate creator of glory verse, where every move is a mind game and every challenge is a fight for survival.

Game of Glory brings together 100 of India's biggest influencers to battle through 8 high-stakes challenges for one ultimate prize. Inside the Gloryverse, nothing is simple. Paintball wars, extreme dares, brain-bending puzzles, and alliances that break in seconds-this isn't just entertainment, it's a warzone where strategy, courage and sheer willpower decides who stays. And just when the players think they've cracked the game, Abhishek will flip the script with twists that no one sees coming.

Sharing what drives him, Abhishek says, "For me, games have never just been about winning a trophy-they've always been about what happens to you while you play. Growing up, I was the kid who turned every get-together into a tournament, just to see how pressure changes people-how someone quiet can rise as a leader, or how a leader can crumble when the stakes get real."

"Game of Glory takes that spark and unleashes it on an epic scale. Every decision here is either a trap or a breakthrough, every alliance a risk. I'm not stepping in to play safe or be a polite host-I'm here to challenge, to keep the players guessing and raise the stake for them. Because glory isn't handed to you; it's earned when the arena turns against you and you still refuse to back down."- He added.

With impossible choices, ruthless eliminations and an ever-watchful Game Master stirring chaos, Game of Glory promises to be India's wildest battleground of wit, strength and strategy. On 5th October, the fight for glory begins-only on JioHotstar Sparks.

X