Ganesh Chaturthi Weekend South OTT Releases: Kingdom To Maayakoothu, Watch These On Netflix, Prime & More

Ganesh Chaturthi Weekend OTT Releases: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 began on Wednesday, August 27. However, many of you may not have had a holiday on that particular day, and with Thursday now coming to an end, you're probably already counting down to the weekend. To make your weekend more entertaining, we've rounded up a list of new South Indian movies releasing on OTT platforms that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

Kingdom- August 27- Netflix

Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom has been released on Netflix on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The action-packed drama follows a fallen prince's fight to reclaim his throne. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang- August 29- SonyLIV

Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham aka The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang is a series. This coming-of-age drama follows a group of mischievous school friends navigating friendship, chaos, and growing up. A perfect weekend watch.

Kammattam- August 29- Zee5

Kammattam, a Malayalam-language film releasing on Zee5 on August 29, explores themes of rural politics, personal vendettas, and community struggles. Set in a rustic village, the film promises gripping drama, emotional depth, and strong performances rooted in local culture.

Love Marriage- August 29- Prime Video

Love Marriage, a Tamil-language film, explores the complexities of modern relationships as a young couple navigates societal expectations and family pressures after deciding to tie the knot. With a mix of romance, drama, and cultural clashes, the film offers a heartfelt take on contemporary love stories.

Maayakoothu- August 27- SunNXT

Maayakoothu is a Tamil fantasy thriller that follows Vasan, a writer whose fictional characters mysteriously come to life, demanding justice for the wrongs in their stories. Blending reality with imagination, the film delivers a gripping and thought-provoking narrative.