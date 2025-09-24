Gargi Kundu’s Suggestion To Aryan Khan In Bads Of Bollywood Goes Viral: The Line “Support Bengali Cinema”

Actress Gargi Kundu has found herself at the center of a viral moment, thanks to a powerful line in Aryan Khan's directorial series Bads of Bollywood. The dialogue, "Support Bengali Cinema," has struck a chord with audiences in Bengal and beyond, sparking conversations on social media and igniting regional pride.

In a candid revelation, Gargi shared that the now-trending line was originally her suggestion during the shoot. "It was just a thought I pitched while Aryan was directing the scene. I felt it would add authenticity and emotional weight, especially for audiences in Bengal," Gargi explained.

Aryan Khan himself was quick to acknowledge her creative input, praising Gargi for the idea that has now taken on a life of its own. The actress expressed her gratitude, saying, "I only suggested this line, but seeing it go viral and resonate with so many people feels surreal. I'm glad Aryan appreciated it and allowed it to stay in the script."

The moment not only highlights Gargi Kundu's creative instincts but also underscores how collaborative efforts on set can lead to cultural impact. With Bads of Bollywood already making waves, this viral line has added an extra layer of buzz, positioning both Aryan Khan and Gargi Kundu in the spotlight of Bengal's cinematic conversation.