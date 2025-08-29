Half CA 2 Begins Its Journey With Lord Ganesh’s Blessings & Future CAs At Lovely Professional University

Mumbai, India - 29 August, 2025: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the cast and creators of Amazon MX Player's Half CA Season 2 kickstarted the launch celebrations with the very community it represents - aspiring and practicing Chartered Accountants.

The festivities began at RVG Hostel in Mumbai, the country's largest hostel for CA aspirants, where the team hosted a special screening of the first episode of Half CA 2. Actors Ahsaas Channa, Prit Kamani, Gyanendra Tripathi, along with writer Khushbu Baid and director Pratish Mehta, interacted with students, participated in engagement activities, and celebrated the launch with an audience that lives the grind of CA life every day.

The celebrations then moved to Lovely Professional University, where over 2000 students joined in for a vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi gathering. The event began with a Ganpati Pooja, followed by an interactive Q&A session where students asked the cast and creators about the making of the series, the inspiration behind their characters, and how closely the show mirrors the real-life struggles of CA aspirants. Students were also treated to an exclusive showcase of the season trailer, making the day a true celebration of both reel and real journeys.

Carrying the festive spirit forward, the team later visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings ahead of the new season. With its authentic storytelling and relatable characters, Half CA has become a reflection of every student's perseverance and dreams. Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon MX Player, continuing the inspiring journey of India's aspiring CAs.

Half CA S2 is now available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Google TV, Xiaomi TV, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.