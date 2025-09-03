Half CA Season 2 Actors Prit Kamani And Gyanendra Tripathi Share Why Working Together Feels Special

Half CA Season 2: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently premiered the second season of its much-loved aspirational drama, Half CA. Set against the backdrop of one of India's toughest professional exams, the series follows Archie (Ahsaas Channa) and Niraj (Gyanendra Tripathi) as they balance studies, articleship, personal struggles, and friendships. Produced by The Viral Fever, Season 2 builds on the heart and relatability of its debut chapter, bringing back familiar faces while deepening their journeys. Half CA Season 2 features Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi in pivotal roles.

For the cast of Half CA, reuniting for the second season has been nothing short of special. Gyanendra Tripathi reflects warmly on the bonds he's built, sharing, "I didn't have too many scenes with Prit, just one small shot. But we did spend hours on set together, and it was such a joy. He's a brilliant actor and an even better human being. And Ahsaas feels like a buddy. She is such a great friend and an amazing actor. Working with both of them is always great fun."

Echoing the sentiment, Prit Kamani adds, "I love working with the cast of Half CA. They're all great actors. A big shout-out to Ashish Mungani for putting together such a fantastic ensemble. But more than that, they're my friends, and it's always a wonderful feeling to work with friends. Every time I did a scene with anyone on that set, I walked away being a better actor - the give and take, the learning in between takes, it was all so enriching. Even though I didn't share many scenes with Gyani, just talking to him on set taught me so much. From Rohan Joshi to Anmol, and the entire cast, every single one of them is a gem."

Half CA S2 is now available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Google TV, Xiaomi TV, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.