Half CA 2: Gyanendra Tripathi On Amazon MX Player’s Show: “Hopefully the audience resonates with his.."

Mumbai, India - 28th August, 2025: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently dropped the trailer of Half CA Season 2, carrying forward the heartfelt journey that struck a chord with audiences in Season 1. The new chapter once again follows Archie Mehta and Niraj Goyal as they juggle the relentless grind of exams, articleship, and personal crossroads that come with chasing the coveted CA title. Starring the exceptional Ahsaas Channa, Prit Kamani, Gyanendra Tripathi, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi in key roles, the series continues to bring authenticity and relatability to the journey of aspiring CAs.

Speaking about essaying the character of Niraj in the series, Gyanendra Tripathi said, "If audiences connected with his sincerity in season one, the writers have ensured that sincerity remains intact. Even if he drifts from his path or gets distracted, he pulls himself back and takes corrective measures. We will see him doing the same if the situation demands."

He further added, "In this season, people will also get to see a different side. He is not strong all the time as he appeared in season one, nor is he always clear and focused. We will see the more vulnerable side of Niraj Vyas' character, and hopefully the audience will resonate with that. We have tried to make him more human, more susceptible to mistakes like any other person, and I hope that honesty comes through."

Half CA S2 is now available to stream for free from 27th August on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Google TV, Xiaomi TV, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.