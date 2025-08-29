Half CA Season 2 Online Streaming: Prit Kamani's Character Becomes The Unsung Hero Of Amazon MX Player Show

Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently premiered, the much-awaited second season of its aspirational drama, Half CA. The series beautifully captures the relentless journey of aspiring Chartered Accountants as they chase exams, juggle articleships, navigate friendships and love, and tackle the unpredictable turns of life. Season 2 continues right where the first left off, following Archie (Ahsaas Channa) and Niraj (Gyanendra Tripathi) as they face the high stakes of articleship and final CA exams, while balancing ambition with personal battles. The series brings back the stellar ensemble, including Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi.

Speaking about essaying his character in Half CA S2, Prit Kamani shared, "What makes Tejas stand out in a story filled with intense struggles is the fact that he doesn't try to. Sometimes it's not about being in the spotlight-it's about holding others up, the way our moms quietly do in our lives. Tejas is Archie's anchor - he's the Yin to Archie's Yang, a chilled-out, carefree guy, but never careless. He deeply cares about her and his friends, which makes him an irreplaceable part of the story..The show shines because each character adds oxygen to the other's journey."

Drawing parallels to his real life, Prit added, "Tejas is your Bombay suburban boy-next-door. He's grown up traveling in locals, autos, and buses, played cricket in the streets, and is always there for his friends. He's the guy you can call at 2 am when you're in trouble - one who shows up without any hesitation. He is kind, compassionate, and talented- traits I truly relate to. I've always put people before myself, which is why Tejas feels like an extension of who I am."

Half CA S2 is now available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Google TV, Xiaomi TV, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.