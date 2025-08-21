Half CA Season 2 Release Date, Platform: Trailer OUT; Here’s When & Where To Watch Half CA 2 Online

MUMBAI, India-August 21, 2025: Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, has dropped the much-awaited trailer for the second instalment of Half CA, giving audiences a closer glimpse into the life of Archie and Niraj facing their toughest challenges yet. Picking up where the first season left off, the series continues to follow Archie Mehta, who attempts to balance her hectic studies alongside a three-year articleship. Meanwhile, Niraj Goyal is gearing up for a final attempt at the CA final exam, but the path to success is complicated and the resurfacing of someone from his past. With standout performances by Ahsaas Channa, Prit Kamani, Gyanendra Tripathi, Aishwarya Ojha, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi, the series brings authenticity and relatability to every frame. Produced by The Viral Fever, Half CA Season 2 is written by Tatsat Pandey, Harish Peddinti and Khushbu Baid, and directed by Pratish Mehta.

The trailer offers a realistic peek into what many aspiring CAs call the most demanding phase of the journey - balancing professional deadlines, exam preparation, and personal sacrifices. While Archie navigates the grind of her articleship, Niraj faces the high-stakes challenge of clearing his final CA exam. For both, it's a test of endurance, resilience, and self-belief.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, "At Amazon MX Player, we are committed to bringing stories that reflect the dreams, struggles, and triumphs of everyday India. Half CA is one such story - grounded authentic, emotionally rich portrayal of ambition, friendship, and the relentless pursuit of goals. Season 1 struck a chord with audiences across the country, and in Season 2, we delve deeper into the lives of the characters, exploring bigger hurdles and stronger heartfelt moments."

Vijay Koshy - President, The Viral Fever added, "At TVF, we are always focused on telling stories that feel real because they're rooted in experiences people connect with. The CA world is aspirational, yet it's rarely shown on screen with this level of honesty. In Half CA Season 2, Archie and Niraj are up against higher stakes and tougher choices, making their journeys even more gripping. Partnering with Amazon MX Player allows us to bring this story with millions across India, without putting it behind a paywall."

Ahsaas Channa, who essays the character of Archie Mehta in the series, shared, "Season 1 will always hold a special place for me because it connected with so many people who saw themselves in Archie's journey. She's relatable because she's real- chasing a dream while wrestling with the everyday chaos that comes with it. In Season 2, we dive deeper into the exhaustion, the pressure, the self-doubt... but also that unwavering spark to keep pushing forward. That's the reality of CA students- showing up, day after day. And I hope this season reminds them that they're not fighting that battle alone."

Gyanendra Tripathi, returning as Niraj Goyal, said: "Niraj is throwing everything he has at clearing his final attempt, but this season shows that even the most determined people have to deal with emotional roadblocks and unexpected distractions. We wanted to capture not just the academic grind, but the friendships, the loneliness, the self-doubt, and the courage it takes to get back up each time you fall. I believe this season will connect even more strongly with anyone who's been through an intense personal journey."

Half CA Season 2 will be available to stream for free from 27th August on Amazon MX Player, available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Google TV, Xiaomi TV, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.