Hamara Vinayak Trailer Out, Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch It's First Digital Orginal Online?

October 29, 2025; Mumbai, India: Swastik Stories, the creative house behind some of India's most loved epics, proudly presents Hamara Vinayak, its first digital original series - a warm, human story that re-imagines Lord Ganesha as the friend everyone wishes they had. Premiering Friday, October 31 at 6 PM IST, Hamara Vinayak marks Swastik's bold entry into the digital-first era, bringing its signature storytelling to audiences worldwide. New episodes drop every Friday on the Swastik Stories YouTube channel and air later the same evening on the Swastik Stories FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels across JioTV, LG, Xiaomi, and RunnTV - reaching viewers everywhere from smart TVs to smartphones. Created for today's digital generation, Hamara Vinayak embraces the short-format narrative - 10-to-12-minute cinematic stories made for people who want meaning in minutes.

When life feels messy or confusing, we all look for someone who simply listens. Hamara Vinayak imagines that someone as Vinayak - not distant, not divine, just Hamara (ours). Through relatable characters, humour and heart, the series turns everyday moments into gentle reminders of balance and belief.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, the story follows three young founders - Arjun (Arnav Bhasin), Neel (Luv Vispute) and Meera (Vaidehi Nair) - who are building their app iDarshan. Their world changes when a quiet new pantry boy named Vinayak (Namit Das) joins their start-up. With simple wisdom and a smile that sees through pretence, he helps them rediscover what success really means. The series also features Saloni Daini as Sanvi, the office receptionist whose warmth adds lightness and humour.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Storyteller, Swastik Stories, said: "We've grown up hearing stories of gods who spoke from above. Hamara Vinayak is about the one who sits beside you. He doesn't preach - he listens, and sometimes that's all we need. This is God seen through the eyes of today's generation - as a friend, not a figure on a pedestal. With this series, we're re-imagining spiritual and mythological storytelling for a digital world - short, relatable and deeply human. Through FAST and YouTube, we want to make meaningful entertainment accessible to everyone, everywhere."

On playing the role of Vinayak, Namit Das, said, "Portraying Lord Ganesha as a pantry boy who guides people with wit and warmth was deeply humbling. It's not about miracles - it's about moments of realization that change you quietly."

Arnav Bhasin, as Arjun, added, "Hamara Vinayak is what happens when ambition meets introspection. It reminded me that leadership is as much about compassion as vision."

Vaidehi Nair, as Meera, added, "It's rare to see a story blend spirituality and realism so beautifully. Meera's struggle between ethics and ambition feels very real."

Luv Vispute, as Neel, added, "Neel believes in logic and code more than karma. The story showed me how reason and faith can co-exist."

Saloni Daini, as Sanvi, added, "Sanvi helped me rediscover faith - not just in God, but in people. This show has a beautiful heart; it makes you smile and believe again."

A series for families and young viewers alike, Hamara Vinayak reminds us that divinity doesn't always sit above - sometimes it walks beside us as a friend.

Hamara Vinayak premieres Friday, October 31, 2025, at 6 PM IST, streaming free on YouTube and airing later that night on Swastik Stories' FAST platforms - JioTV, LG, Xiaomi and RunnTV.