Hari Hara Veera Mallu On Prime Video: Pawan Kalyan Fans Demand Uncut HHVM Amid Climax Change

Hari Hara Veera Mallu On Prime Video: Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The interesting part is that the OTT version of the movie differs from the one released in cinemas. The OTT version has reportedly been trimmed. Fans were very excited to watch the movie on OTT. But seeing that the climax has been changed, and certain parts in the movie have been changed, fans are demanding that the streaming platform release the real version rather than the edited one.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Streaming On Prime Video But With Different Climax & Cut Scenes

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released on Prime Video on August 20, 2025. Originally, Hari Hara Veera Mallu ended with Bobby Deol saying "Aandhi Bachesindhi." However, in the OTT version of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the confrontation scene was wiped off. Hari Hara Veera Mallu now ends with the Asura Hananam song, with the announcement of Part 2 of the movie in the end.

As per 123 Telugu's report, around 15 minutes of the movie were cut for the OTT release. Indeed, the runtime of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is 2 hours 33 minutes. The cyclone fight in the movie is also missing from the OTT version.

As Prime Video announced the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it said, "There's a new Robinhood in town - Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the name 😎." To this, a user reacted, "This is the edited version, why don't you release the full version !?"Another urged, "Pls release uncut version climax incomplete feel vastundi."

How To Watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu On Prime Video?

Follow these steps to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu on Prime Video:

Step 1: Log in to your Prime Video app

Step 2: In case you don't have Prime Video or add-free version of it, then download the app, choose the needed plan and make the payment

Step 3: Log in again and search for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' in the search bar

Step 4: Click on 'play' button to watch the movie in real-time or click on 'download' button to watch later