Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Time: When Will Pawan Kalyan's Film Premiere Online? How To Download?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Time: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for the digital premiere of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. While Hindi films are released after eight weeks of theatrical release, South movies usually premiere on streaming platforms after completing four weeks in the cinema halls.

When Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu released in the theatres, fans expected the film to smash box office records. However, the historical adventure film turned out to be a damp squib, earning only Rs 106 crore against a reported budget of over Rs 200 crore.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spirit received flak for the VFX effects and patchy storyline, emerging as a box office debacle. Although the acting and action sequences earned praise, somehow the film couldn't set the cash registers jingling.

And now, the movie is finally releasing online for streaming. Read on to know when Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release on OTT and how you can download the film for offline viewing.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (OTT) Release Timings: When Will Film Premiere Online?

12am or 12:30pm- when will Hari Hara Veera Mallu release online on Prime Video? This is the question on everyone's mind. The movie will be available for streaming from August 20, midnight.

This clearly means the film is releasing at 12am, and can be streamed on Prime Video, if you have an active subscription for the platform.

Will Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release In Hindi On Prime Video?

Wondering when and where to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Hindi on Prime Video? The film is only available in three languages on the streaming platform. Viewers can watch the Telugu drama in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, as per Streaming Updates' X page.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu also starred Nidhi Agerwal, Satyaraj and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.