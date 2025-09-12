”Haridra” Set To Premiere On 13th September On VDO JAR OTT

Acclaimed production house Hariram Pictures is set to premiere its latest short film Haridra on 13th September, exclusively on VDO JAR OTT. Known for backing thought-provoking and socially relevant cinema, the banner once again takes a strong creative step forward with this 30-minute Hindi drama.

Produced by Radha Hariram and co-produced by Himanshu Nag, Haridra explores the devastating aftermath of trauma through the eyes of a child and the relentless pursuit of justice by her parents. The film has already received praise at film festivals for its powerful storytelling, raw emotional depth, and fearless subject matter.

At the heart of the project is director Sushant Panda, whose screenplay and sensitive treatment bring out the intensity of the narrative. While Panda's vision shapes the film, it is Hariram Pictures' boldness in producing such uncompromising cinema that makes Haridra stand apart.

Featuring striking performances by Dinesh Nag, Reshma Jain, Shreyanshee Das, Aishwarya Behera, and Nandini Das, the film captures the fragility of justice and morality, raising questions that linger long after the credits roll.

As a Hariram Pictures production, Haridra is more than just another drama-it is a statement of intent from a studio committed to bringing meaningful, socially conscious stories to the screen. With its OTT premiere, the film is expected to spark crucial conversations on justice, resilience, and human spirit.