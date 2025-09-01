EXCLUSIVE Interview: Harsh Rane On USP Of Ekaki By Ashish Chanchlani, 'Pinch Me Moment' On Brahmastra Set

Harsh Rane interview: Dreams do come true if you have the desire and determination to fulfil them. At Filmibeat, we love interacting with artists who have carved a niche for themselves despite all the odds.

You might have seen his journey on social media and even applauded his posts on Instagram. From jugggling odd jobs before entering the world of showbiz to emerging as one of the most loved digital creators in India, Harsh Rane's journey has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride.

From landing a small role in Brahmastra to experimenting with content and wooing the younger generation, Harsh Rane's journey has been an inspiration for his followers.

As he gears up for new projects, including Ekaki by Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Rane bared his heart out in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

Here are excerpts from the interview-

Q: A lot of your content feels like it's taken straight out of everyday life. Do you ever find your own friends and family saying, "Arre, this is exactly me!" when they watch your reels?

All the time! Honestly, most of my ideas don't just come from me-they come from observing people around me. Friends, family, even strangers-I pick up little habits or moments, and later they turn into reels. That's why people connect, because it's their own life they're watching.

Q: Landing even a small part in a film like Brahmastra is huge for any newcomer. What was that first day on set like for you - nervous excitement, pinch-me moment, or something else?

It was definitely nerve-wracking-imagine the people you've only seen on TV suddenly standing right in front of you. But more than the nerves, the stronger feeling was gratitude. Just being there felt like a blessing, like a dream I didn't want to wake up from.

Q: Many actors today keep their digital and acting worlds separate, but you seem to blend both. Do you see Harsh the actor and Harsh the creator as two different people, or is it just one big journey?

Of course, both worlds are different-the paths, the processes, everything. But the common thread is acting. Whether I'm creating a reel or performing on set, it's the same craft that binds them together. In a way, they complement each other and make me stronger as an artist.

Q: Ekaki with Ashish Chanchlani is generating curiosity already. Without giving away too much, what's the one thing about this project that excites you the most?

If I had to pick just one, I'd say the story. It has everything-we laughed on set, we cried, we even got scared at times. It's such an emotional rollercoaster, and living through all those moments while shooting was an experience I'll never forget.

Q: The industry can be overwhelming with rejections, numbers, and comparisons. How do you personally deal with the days when things don't go as planned?

I grew up as my parents' favorite, and even when things were financially tough, they never let me feel deprived of anything. That taught me early on that rejection is just a part of life. In this industry, there are a hundred people for one role, so rejection is natural. My parents always reminded me-"it's God's plan, what's meant for you will find you." That faith keeps me grounded and helps me keep moving forward, no matter what.

