“He’s Very Clear About Where He Wants to Be”: Kritika Kamra On Raghav Juyal’s Confidence And Self-Belief

Raghav Juyal has always been admired for forging his own path in the industry. Kritika Kamra, who shared screen space with him in Gyaarah Gyaarah, applauded his clarity, self-belief, and fearless approach to decision-making - qualities that set him apart.

Speaking about Raghav, Kritika said,

"Raghav has this inherent confidence. He's very clear about where he wants to be. He doesn't get distracted by that. He takes risky decisions, which is amazing. It's infectious almost. And he has belief. Self-belief is very solid. He doesn't have any self-doubt, which I have a lot of. But I think he is more sure-footed. He knows. And that's why when you know, you train better for that. You don't get distracted by that. So that's why he is able to take such risky decisions, which have benefited him a lot. That's why he is able to do it. Because he is very clear about where he wants to be, where he sees himself."