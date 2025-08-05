Heart Signal Season 8 (China) Episode 3 Release Time: When & Where To Stream Chinese Dating Show In India?

Heart Signal Season 8 (Chinese Dating Show) Episode 3 Release Updates: In a world where dating is often reduced to swipes and short texts, Heart Signal dares to slow it all down-and the audience can't get enough of it. Since its debut, the Chinese reality-dating sensation has captivated millions by blending the slow-burn charm of slice-of-life romance with the analytical thrill of emotional decoding. With each season, Heart Signal has grown into more than just a show-it's a cultural phenomenon.

Now, Season 8 arrives with more buzz than ever. With a refreshed panel, upgraded format, and high-stakes emotional dynamics, this season is poised to be the most ambitious and addictive.

Heart Signal Season 8 China (Dating Show) Cast & Crew: Panelists & Contestants

As Heart Signal returns for its highly anticipated eighth season in 2025, the spotlight shifts to the vibrant group of participants who will live together, sparking chemistry, confusion, and heartfelt moments. This year's cast is a carefully curated mix of talent, intellect, and personality-guaranteed to keep viewers hooked from the first glance. This season features 7 singles hailing from China's bustling cultural hubs - Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Suzhou -each bringing a unique background to the table.

Heart Signal Season 8 (China)'s participants are not just contestants-they are mirrors reflecting today's young adults navigating love in a fast-paced, complex world. This season, we have 7 good-looking Chinese singles - Du Haitao, Hanikezi, Ma Boqian, Qian Zhuang, Xu Minghao, Yan Chengxu and Zhang Chunye.

This time, Heart Signal Season 8 China includes a dynamic mix of entertainers and relationship analysts, including Victor Ma ('Hidden Love' actor), Du Hai To, The8, Jerry Yan, Hankiz Omar, and Xhang Chun Ye.

Heart Signal Season 8 China Episode 3 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch?

According to MyDramaList, new episode of Heart Signal Season 8 (Chinese version) is scheduled to premiere today (Tuesday, August 5). Heart Signal 8 China episode 3 will premiere today exclusively on the WeTV app with English subtitles. Indian viewers can access the new episode on WeTV and Dailymotion.

Heart Signal Season 8 China Episode 3 Release Time: How To Watch Online In India?

As per the release timings, Heart Signal 8 China episode 3 is slated to premiere today at 12:00 PM in China, which translates to 9:30 AM IST (Tuesday).

For those unversed, WeTV is currently unavailable on Google Play Store in India. Indian viewers will have to install the app via its official website. A subscription is needed to access the episodes on WeTV. You can also watch it on Dailymotion or Dramacool. All you have to do is open the Dailymotion site on Google and search for Heart Signal 8 Chinese version.