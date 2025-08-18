Heart Signal Season 8 (China) Episodes 7-8 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Eps Online In India?

Heart Signal Season 8 (China Version) Episodes 7-8 Release Timings: Heart Signal is back-and Season 8 of the Chinese version is proving to be the most addictive one yet. With soaring ratings, viral moments, and sizzling chemistry among contestants, the hit reality dating show has fans glued to their screens like never before. Each episode delivers emotional twists, sweet connections, and just enough drama to keep everyone guessing.

Set in a beautifully designed Signal House, the show brings together a new mix of single men and women, all strangers to each other, who live under one roof in hopes of finding love. What sets Season 8 apart is the effortless blend of emotional depth and natural chemistry between the cast members. From shy glances to late-night conversations, the subtle beginnings of romance are enough to set social media on fire every week.

Heart Signal Season 8 China (Dating Show) Episodes 7-8 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online In India?

Since its premiere, Heart Signal 8 has enjoyed a steady climb in viewership, topping streaming charts across China and sparking conversations far beyond the show's runtime. Fans eagerly await each new episode, analyzing every interaction, decoding hidden signals, and forming their own "ship" theories online. This season's cast has struck a chord with the audience for being refreshingly authentic.

With a mix of charming introverts, confident extroverts, and quietly magnetic personalities, viewers are emotionally invested in their journeys. Their vulnerabilities, confessions, and connection-building moments feel genuine-and that's what makes the stakes feel real.

Viewers are already shipping possible pairs-Lu Yuan and Jiao Zhiheng's brainy-meets-gentle dynamic is gaining traction, while the potential chemistry between Xu Rulan and Jonas has sparked a flurry of online theories. The emotional subtleties, late-night chats, and soft confessions are what keep fans replaying scenes and sharing them online. As per MyDramaList, new episodes of Heart Signal Season 8 China version are all set to be dropped today (Monday, Aug 18) exclusively on WeTV.

Indian viewers will be able to access the new episodes with English subtitles on WeTV. For those unversed, WeTV is not available on the Google Play Store in India and viewers in India will have to install the app from its official website. Heart Signal Season 8 China version episodes 7-8 will also be available on Dailymotion.

Heart Signal Season 8 (China Version) Episodes 7-8 Release Time Today (India): How To Watch?

Heart Signal Season 8 China new episodes (eps 7-8) will premiere today at 12:00 PM in China, which means at 9:30 AM IST. The new episodes of the Heart Signal S8 China will be available on Dailymotion for Indian viewers only after their original premiere in China. All you have to do is open the Dailymotion site on Google and search for Heart Signal 8 Chinese version.