Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking About Amazon MX Player’s Latest Music Reality Show - I-POPSTAR

MUMBAI, India- October 23, 2025:The stage lights are on, the mics are hot, and the beats are ready to drop - I-POPSTAR has officially begun streaming on Amazon MX Player. The musical reality show, produced by Rusk Media, premiered on 18th October, with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Bringing together the best of India's independent music scene, I-POPSTAR is more than just a talent hunt - it's a journey of discovery, sound, and self-expression. Over six weeks, artists from across the country will compete to become India's first I-POPSTAR, celebrating not just mainstream genres like Pop and Rap, but also homegrown flavours of regional music.

From raw voices to electric performances, here's why I-POPSTAR is the most refreshing music reality series streaming right now

A Stage for India's Next Music Revolution: Unlike any other singing reality show, I-POPSTAR is rooted in originality and independence. It gives young, unsigned artists a national platform to showcase who they truly are - not just as singers, but as creators defining the next wave of Indian pop.

Four Mentors, Four Distinct Worlds of Sound: Guiding these talents are four of India's most loved and trend-setting artists - King, Aastha Gill, Parmish Verma, and Aditya Rikhari. From pop hooks to lyrical rap and indie soul, each mentor brings a unique energy, pushing contestants to experiment, evolve, and own their sound.

Music that Mirrors India - in Every Language and Beat: From the upbeat pulse of Punjabi pop to the mellow groove of Gujarati R&B, I-POPSTAR celebrates India's cultural and musical diversity. Each performance blends local roots with global sounds, proving that pop doesn't have to sound imported - it can sound unapologetically Indian.

A Format That Keeps You Hooked Every Friday: Every episode brings new challenges - from solo acts that showcase individuality to collaborations that test chemistry and creativity. With weekly eliminations, mentor face-offs, and fresh tracks, I-POPSTAR promises an exciting new experience with every Friday drop.

Backed by the Best in the Business: Taking the experience to the next level, I-POPSTAR partners with Warner Music and Spotify, making it a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a streaming platform and global music giants. Together, they're setting the tone for what could be India's next big pop revolution.

I-POPSTAR is now available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player, accessible through the MX Player app, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, and Airtel Xstream.