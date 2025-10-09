Homebound Netflix Release Date: When Will Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor's Film Stream Online? DEETS

Homebound Netflix Release Date: Homebound has created a strong buzz online, earning global recognition after being selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, Homebound was released in Indian theaters on September 26, 2025, and after its successful theatrical run, audiences are now eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Here's a look at when and where to watch Homebound online.

As per GQ India's report, Homebound is expected to release on Netflix sometime in November 2025. However, the official announcement has not yet been made. Let us further wait for the makers or the OTT platform to make the announcement.

Has Homebound Been Shoved Into A Corner?

The director of Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan, broke his silence after feeling that the film had been overlooked by audiences, taking to social media to express his disappointment and frustration over its reception. As per Indian Express' report, he took to social media to share a fan's Instagram story. The fan allegedly wrote in his story, "Oh man. I'm still shaken. The scene between Shoaib & Chandan's mother just broke me!! Take a bow @neeraj.ghaywan @somenmishra @ishaankhatter @vishaljethwa06. Also, this is the first time I've seen people clap at the end of the movie." It further said, "And yet, this important piece of work gets only 3 showings a day while the no-brainer SSKTK has almost 100! Tells you everything, doesn't it??"

What Is Homebound All About?

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, is a stark, emotional drama about two childhood friends, Chandan and Shoaib, from a small village in Northern India who dream of clearing the national police exam to escape caste and religious prejudice. Their hopes for dignity and stable livelihoods collide with systemic discrimination, social inequalities, and the harsh realities of life, as they study, struggle for work, and endure the unexpected turmoil when the COVID-19 lockdown forces them into a long, painful journey home. Loosely inspired by a 2020 New York Times essay by Basharat Peer, Homebound fictionalises true stories of migrant laborers while maintaining the essence of their loss, resilience, and longing for belonging.