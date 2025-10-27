Honkai: Star Rail Fans Rejoice! Crunchyroll x HoYoverse Announce Special Collaboration & Rewards

Crunchyroll, the global destination for anime, and HoYoverse, the global interactive entertainment brand, are teaming up for a worldwide* special collaboration across gaming and streaming. From November 6, 2025 to January 27, 2026, eligible Honkai: Star Rail players can unlock free access to Crunchyroll Premium and embark on missions to earn in-game rewards.

When the official event page goes live on November 6th, eligible Honkai: Star Rail players worldwide can access a Crunchyroll Premium 14-Day Mega Fan Free Trial by linking their Honkai: Star Rail account to a Crunchyroll account. Simultaneously, the HoYoFair 2025 Special Fan Art Program "Chimerric Park" will premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll for two weeks. New and existing Crunchyroll members and Honkai: Star Rail players who link their accounts can undertake missions to view "Chimerric Park," and earn Honkai: Star Rail in-game rewards like Stellar Jades, Lost Crystals, and more.

The special collaboration, quests, and exclusive rewards will unfold across several rounds. Here is the full schedule of events:

First Round: November 6, 2025 6 PM to November 25, 2025 5:59 PM PT

Second Round: November 25, 2025 6M to December 16, 2025 5:59 PM PT

Third Round: December 16, 2025 6 PM to January 6, 2026 5:59 PM PT

Fourth Round: January 6, 2026 6 PM to January 27, 2026 5:59 PM PT

"We know that nearly 80% of anime fans play anime or anime-related games, and 40% of our audience are playing pop culture defining games like Honkai: Star Rail more than 20 hours a week," said Terry Li, Executive Vice President of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll. "Delivering in-game rewards to Crunchyroll Members is our way of enhancing their gaming experiences and creating compelling moments to jump into titles that speak to our fans."

"Chimerric Park"-the latest edition in the HoYoFair series of commissioned fan works derived from Honkai: Star Rail-comes to Crunchyroll as a celebration of its fan creators. The exclusive premiere elevates this sincere expression of fandom, placing rich, dynamic art from around the world alongside the greatest anime.

This special collaboration kicks off alongside Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.7 'As Tomorrow Became Yesterday'-an update featuring a wealth of new content and the highly anticipated new 5-star character Cyrene (Remembrance). Event participants can earn up to 120 Stellar Jades and other rewards through limited-time activities.

More information about the event, offers and quests will be available when the Official Event Page and FAQ goes live on November 6. For updates, stay tuned to Crunchyroll News and Honkai: Star Rail official social platforms.