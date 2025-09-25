House Of Guinness X Review: When Peaky Blinders Meets Irish Dynasty, Is Netflix Show Worth Watching?

House of Guinness X Review: From the visionary creators behind Peaky Blinders comes House of Guinness, a gritty and atmospheric new drama that dives deep into the legacy, power struggles, and secrets behind one of the world's most iconic brewing dynasties. With its richly detailed period setting, morally complex characters, and sharp writing, the series has already sparked strong reactions from fans around the world. Whether you're drawn in by the political intrigue, the family drama, or simply the shadowy charm that echoes Peaky Blinders, House of Guinness promises a compelling ride. Here's what fans are saying about this much-anticipated series.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight returns with yet another gripping period family drama. At first glance, House of Guinness feels like a classic 19th-century succession tale, but as the story unfolds, it pulls you deeper into a web of power, loyalty, and betrayal, leaving you entangled in its narrative like never before.

After watching the show, a user suggested on X, "My Peaky moots you must watch House of Guinness." Another reviewed the show, "House of Guinness on Netflix: Steven Knight recovers the vibrant narrative and the wonderful musical anachronisms of Peaky Blinders to dissect the most powerful family in Ireland, showing that happiness and prosperity often do not go hand in hand. It is not Peaky, but it comes close to it (as translated)."

House of Guinness is an 8-episode long show with everyone episode around 45-1 hour long. You can watch the show on Netflix if you have a subscription plan. Set in 19th-century Dublin, House of Guinness follows the rise of the Guinness brewing empire as internal family rivalries, political unrest, and dangerous secrets threaten to tear the dynasty apart. At the center is a power struggle between heirs, each with their own vision and agenda for the legacy of the iconic name. As ambition collides with loyalty, the family must navigate a world where every decision comes at a cost.