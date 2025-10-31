Humans In The Loop’ Starts Streaming On Netflix

The critically acclaimed film Humans in the Loop, directed by Aranya Sahay, will stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix starting October 31. The film, which has drawn attention for its poignant portrayal of an adivasi woman's encounter with AI, highlighting the human labor that underpins artificial intelligence, will be available to audiences in 190 countries from October 31 and in the U.S from November 10.

Backed by Storiculture's Impact Fellowship and Sauv Films, and supported by the Museum of Imagined Futures, Humans in the Loop follows an Adivasi (indigenous) woman in rural India who works at a data-labelling center, training AI systems. Through her story, the film examines the unseen cultural and emotional work that shapes the global AI industry.

The film is executive produced by celebrated National Award winning filmmaker Biju Toppo and acclaimed filmmaker-producer Kiran Rao, both of whom were instrumental in guiding its theatrical run.

"From the very first time I saw Humans in the Loop, I was moved by its honesty and vision. It speaks to the invisible labour that powers our modern world- with such tenderness and urgency. I'm thrilled that the film will now find a global home on Netflix, reaching audiences everywhere who will see a part of themselves in its story. It's a rare film, intimate and political at once and I couldn't be prouder to have been a part of its journey." said Kiran Rao.

Director Aranya Sahay added saying "Being on Netflix feels like a powerful next step for Humans in the Loop. The film was always meant to start conversations about the invisible human labor that builds AI, and Netflix gives us the opportunity to take that dialogue to a truly global audience. It is a wonderful feeling to know that a greater number of audiences will be able to view the film and engage in greater conversations."

A festival favourite and recipient of multiple best film awards, Humans in the Loop also won the FIPRESCI India award and continues to gain international recognition for its nuanced exploration of technology, ethics, and representation, reframing the global conversation on who truly builds artificial intelligence.

Trailer of Humans In The Loop