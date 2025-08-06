Hunter 2: Anusha Dandekar Recalls Moment With Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff That Stayed With Her

Mumbai, August 6, 2025: Amazon MX Player's Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega Season 2 cranks up the tension and action as Vikram Sinha (Suniel Shetty) crosses continents in a gritty fight for survival. Set between the underbelly of Mumbai and the vibrant chaos of Thailand, the series brings back Jackie Shroff as Salesman, and introduces Anusha Dandekar in a pivotal role, alongside Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas.

Reflecting on her experience of working with two Bollywood legends, Anusha Dandekar shared: "Sharing screen space with Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff is something I honestly can't put into words. It was exciting, nerve-wracking, sometimes downright hilarious, intimidating - but above all, it felt special. They made me feel welcome in every moment."

Recalling a moment that stayed with her, she added: "One of my favourite memories was a car ride to an event with both of them. I just sat there listening to their childhood stories and laughing till I cried. For a while, they were just like two mischievous kids, teasing and joking with each other. And then, the moment we stepped out of the car, they were back to being these massive superstars again. The crowd went wild. It honestly felt like a scene straight out of a film."

Dive into this gripping tale as Hunter Season 2 is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player - available on mobile, Fire TV, Prime Video, the Amazon shopping app, Connected TVs, and Airtel Xstream.