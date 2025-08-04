Hunter 2 On OTT: Suniel Shetty On Amazon MX Player’s Show: “As A Father Myself, It Wasn’t Hard To Connect..."

Mumbai, August 4, 2025: Amazon MX Player's Hunter tootega nahi todega returns with its much-awaited Season 2, taking Vikram Sinha (Suniel Shetty) on his most personal mission yet - a dangerous journey to rescue his daughter. From the chaos of Mumbai to the dark alleys of Thailand's underworld, the season delivers a punch of raw emotion wrapped in relentless action. Joining Suniel Shetty is an eclectic ensemble Jackie Shroff, Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas-each one adding weight to a story packed with twists, betrayals, and heart.

Recalling one of the most powerful moments in the season, Suniel Shetty said: "There's a moment when Vikram walks into a club, sees a bag that might be his daughter's-and something just breaks. That scene gutted me. Portraying that emotional turmoil was the most touching part of the shoot. The bond between a father and daughter-that's what sticks."

He further added: "As a father myself, it wasn't hard to connect to Vikram's pain. Revenge becomes personal when it's about your family. I've always loved action, but action with emotional heft? That's another level-both to perform and to watch."

Step into this reveting world's Hunter Season 2 is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player - available on mobile, Fire TV, Prime Video, the Amazon shopping app, Connected TVs, and Airtel Xstream.