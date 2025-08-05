Hunter 2 On OTT: Suniel Shetty Reflects On His Ongoing Evolution As An Actor While Discussing The Show

Mumbai, August 5, 2025: Amazon MX Player's Hunter Season 2 cranks up the intensity, dropping Vikram Sinha (Suniel Shetty) into a chaotic chase that stretches from Mumbai's shadowy underworld to Thailand's dangerous corners. As he races to save his daughter, he's joined by a new face - Anusha Dandekar, whose character blends action, edge, and unexpected emotional weight.

For Suniel Shetty, Hunter Season 2 isn't just another action outing - it's another step in his ongoing evolution as an actor. "Watching this new generation work - their focus, their scale, the depth they bring - you can't help but learn. I've always been obsessed with fitness, and I keep switching things up there. Acting is no different. You adapt. You absorb. I still believe I'm far from my best, and that's what keeps me going. Reinvention is survival. And honestly, having kids at home constantly reminding you how things are shifting helps keep you on your toes," he added.

For Anusha Dandekar, Hunter 2, this wasn't just her first Hindi series - it was a leap into the unknown. "Hunter 2 threw me in the deep end, and definitely pushed me outside my comfort zone, but weirdly, it also felt like home," she said. "That may sound contradictory, but I've always been super active, into sporty stuff - so the physical side came naturally. But it was still challenging because this was my first Hindi series, and it wasn't just about doing action. What pushed me was the emotion, the unpredictability, and playing someone far from who I am. There wasn't much prep time either. I auditioned, signed on, and suddenly we were rolling. It was intense, but also one of the most rewarding experiences I've had. I gave it everything."

