“I’d Love To Be Offered Roles Beyond Just Being A Mother”—Sheeba Chaddha

In ZEE5's slice-of-life dramedy Bakaiti, Sheeba Chaddha once again brings her signature authenticity to the screen, playing the matriarch of the Kataria family with warmth, humour, and an unshowy depth. Set in the lively lanes of old Ghaziabad, the series captures the everyday chaos of a middle-class household-sibling squabbles, financial strains, and moments of messy love that feel instantly familiar. As the glue that holds the family together, Sheeba's character reflects the understated yet pivotal presence she has perfected over the years.

But even with a career full of such memorable portrayals, Sheeba admits she is eager for scripts that challenge her in new ways. For her, the thrill lies in exploring parts that break moulds and offer richer layers. "It would be even more exciting to have more exciting writing offered to me," she says. "I am phenomenally happy with the kind of sets I go to, the kind of people I work with-honestly such a blessing, But I would love to have more exciting writing offered to me where the role is not just of a mother but a lot more."

It's exactly that "lot more" that Bakaiti brings to the table set in the lively lanes of old Ghaziabad, it follows the Kataria family as they juggle sibling squabbles, financial stress, and everyday chaos. When Naina is forced to share her room with her prankster brother Bharat, sparks-and socks-fly. But when a sudden twist threatens their fragile peace, Sheeba's character becomes the emotional anchor, reminding us that love and laughter might just be enough to hold a family together.

