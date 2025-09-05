Inside The Rise And Fall Tower: Amazon MX Player’s Reality Show Turns Society Into A Battleground

Mumbai, India - 5 September, 2025: Amazon MX Player is set to shake up Indian entertainment with Rise and Fall, a high-stakes reality format hosted by Ashneer Grover. Dramatic, unfiltered and deeply relatable, the show throws together celebrities from across industries in a game of power, privilege and survival - creating a spectacle that Indian audiences have never seen before.

At its core, Rise and Fall mirrors the society we live in. Not everyone is equal. There are the haves and the have-nots, the ones who live at the top and the ones who struggle at the bottom. The format recreates this very divide - with some contestants living as Rulers in the lavish comfort of a Penthouse, while the others are forced to survive as Workers in the bare-basics of a Basement. But nothing is permanent. Just like in real life, where power is fragile and ambition decides who stays ahead, fortunes here can change in an instant. The powerless can rise, and the powerful can come crashing down.

Adding to the spectacle is the magnificent Rise and Fall Tower itself, designed by Umang Kumar, the creative force behind some of India's grandest stages including IIFA and Bigg Boss. Built as both a battleground and a character in its own right, the tower embodies the stark contrasts of the show: opulent luxury and bare survival. Every detail of the tower has been crafted to heighten drama, with the Penthouse reflecting grandeur and the Basement bringing out the raw struggle.

What makes the show stand out is the eclectic mix of contestants. From television favourite Arjun Bijlani and comedy ace Kiku Sharda to creators Dhanashree Verma and Nayandeep Rakshit, actor Kubbra Sait, digital voices Arbaz Patel and Aarush Bhola, and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh - Rise and Fall brings together personalities who come from completely different worlds. This clash of backgrounds, ambitions and temperaments ensures explosive drama, unexpected alliances and fiery confrontations.

With Ashneer Grover at the helm, audiences can expect sharp commentary, fiery moments and no-nonsense reality. Known for his unfiltered persona, Grover's presence adds an edge to the format, ensuring that every rise and every fall is unmissable.

Rise and Fall is sponsored by marquee brands like Lux Cozy as Co-Powered By partner, Orient Electric as Official Lighting Partner, Haier as AI Home Partner and Pintola as Health Partner. With strong interest across categories and more partnerships in discussion, the reality show is emerging as a high-impact opportunity for brands this festive season. Watch daily new episodes of Rise and Fall from 6th September, for free on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM (available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme) and also on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall has been licensed through All3Media International and was originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK.