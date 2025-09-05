Inspector Zende Netflix Release Time: When Will Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh's Film Premiere Today On Netflix?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

Inspector Zende (2025) Netflix Release Time: Manoj Bajpayee is back-and this time, he's not chasing accolades... he's chasing a serial killer. Inspector Zende, Netflix's latest original thriller, drops today and is already generating massive buzz. Blending gritty crime drama with sharp humor, the film brings a breath of fresh air to the cop genre with its unique tone and unpredictable twists.

The teaser and trailer had fans hooked with their intriguing visuals, snappy dialogues, and that signature Manoj Bajpayee intensity. And now, the wait is about to get over.

Is Inspector Zende Based On A True Story?

Written and directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, Inspector Zende boasts a power-packed ensemble that includes names like Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh, and Sachin Khedekar, among others.

Set in the underbelly of Mumbai, Inspector Zende follows the story of ACP Vijay Zende, a no-nonsense officer known for his brutal honesty, offbeat methods, and habit of landing in trouble. When a string of chilling murders rattles the city, Zende is called in. But what begins as a straight-up serial killer hunt turns into a bizarre game of cat-and-mouse, with clues that defy logic and suspects that seem... too normal to be true.

And yes, there's comedy ka tadka, from awkward interrogations to laugh-out-loud chase scenes gone wrong. This is not your typical grim crime thriller.

Adding to the excitement, Inspector Zende brings the real-life story of Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende, who captured serial killer Charles Sobhraj twice, to the screens. National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has stepped into the shoes of real-life hero Madhukar Zende.

Inspector Zende Release Time Today: When Will Manoj Bajpayee's Film Premiere Today On Netflix?

If you're a fan of crime thrillers but tired of the same old cop-chases-killer formula, Inspector Zende is your weekend fix. It promises to be gripping, quirky, and a whole lot of fun.

Set up your alarms, folks! Manoj Bajpayee starrer Inspector Zende is reportedly set to be dropped on Netflix today (Friday, September 5) at 1:30 pm.