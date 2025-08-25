Inspector Zende Trailer, OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Epic Cat-And-Mouse Chase Online?

Mumbai, 25 August: Before the era of CCTV and cyber forensics, Mumbai had Inspector Madhukar Zende - a streetwise, instinct-driven cop who cracked impossible cases with grit, gut, and a dash of jugaad (resourcefulness). Loosely inspired by a true story, Netflix's upcoming film Inspector Zende debuts on September 5 and brings to life the unbelievable pursuit of an everyday cop who became a legend by tracking down the elusive "Swimsuit Killer," Carl Bhojraj - not once, but twice. The freshly dropped trailer teases a quirky, nostalgia-filled, relentless chase that celebrates a hero whose story deserves to be told.

Manoj Bajpayee leads as the sharp-witted Zende, locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh's charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj. Joined by veterans Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan as Zende's trusted team, Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale in pivotal roles, their camaraderie and witty banter keep the pursuit as entertaining as it is intense. The high-stakes hunt races through cities and culminates in Goa, where sharp instincts and seamless teamwork lead to Carl's dramatic capture.

Talking about his experience, Manoj Bajpayee shares, "What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn't chasing glory - he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that's as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse - the film takes you right into the heart of it. I'm glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix."

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added, "Inspector Zende's real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved. The trailer hints at the chase, but the film lets you live every beat of it. I can't wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix."

Two escapes. One relentless hero cop. And an untold chase that rewrote crime history. This September, the Swimsuit Killer meets his match twice over.

Watch the trailer now. Stream Inspector Zende beginning September 5, only on Netflix.