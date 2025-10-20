Get Updates
Is Lokah Available To Watch On Jio Hotstar? Storyline, Cast & Everything Else About Dulquer Salman's Film

Is Lokah Available To Watch On Jio Hotstar

Is Lokah Available Online: There have been numerous reports online suggesting that Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar on the occasion of Diwali, i.e., October 20, 2025. Lokah made history as the first Malayalam film to surpass Rs. 300 crore at the box office, breaking several records since its theatrical release on August 28, 2025. Many who missed watching the film in cinemas are now eagerly awaiting its OTT premiere. So, let's find out whether Lokah is actually available to stream online.

Is Lokah Available To Watch On Jio Hotstar?

Lokah was speculated to have released on Jio Hotstar on October 20, 2025. However, the same did not happen. Lokah is not yet available to stream online. The official announcement has been made that Lokah will soon be released on Jio Hotstar. But, the official OTT release date has not yet been announced.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is a visually stunning Malayalam fantasy-thriller that blends mythology with modern-day storytelling. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the movie follows Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), a mysterious woman leading a quiet life in Bengaluru who hides a supernatural secret. Her life crosses paths with two carefree neighbours, Sunny (Naslen) and Venu (Chandu Salim Kumar), setting off a chain of events that uncover her powerful alter ego rooted in ancient folklore. With striking visuals by cinematographer Nimish Ravi, haunting music by Jakes Bejoy, and intense action sequences designed by Yannick Ben, Lokah redefines the superhero genre in Malayalam cinema. The film's perfect mix of mystery, emotion, and myth makes it a thrilling watch for audiences eager to see local legends come alive on screen.

