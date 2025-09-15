Ishwak Singh Marks One Year of Berlin

Over the past few years, Ishwak Singh has emerged as one of the more dependable voices of the new generation of actors. After his breakthrough in Pataal Lok and his widely appreciated turn as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in Rocket Boys, Singh has built a reputation for choosing roles that value substance over spectacle. His ability to slip into layered characters with ease has made him a familiar and credible presence on screen.

Ishwak has worked across an interesting range of projects. He portrayed the younger version of Dr. Ajay Murdia in Tumko Meri Kasam, a film inspired by the life of the IVF pioneer. He has also wrapped up work on Sarvagunn Sampanna, a social comedy set in the 1990s alongside Vaani Kapoor. In addition, he stars opposite Taapsee Pannu in Netflix's upcoming revenge thriller Gandhari, and will be seen in Prakash Jha's political drama Janaadesh. Together, these choices reflect his steady effort to balance meaningful stories with mainstream appeal.

Amidst this busy slate, Ishwak recently paused to look back at a project close to his heart, Berlin. The series, which saw him in the role of Ashok Kumar, marked its first anniversary this month.

Sharing a brief but heartfelt note on social media, he wrote: "Here's to 1 year of Berlin and forever to go in our hearts."

For viewers who connected with the show, the sentiment is mutual. Berlin continues to be remembered for its tightly-woven narrative and Ishwak's measured performance at its centre.

A year on, the story remains relevant, and so does the actor who brought it to life.