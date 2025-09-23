Jaanawar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Bhuvan Arora's Crime Drama? DEETS

Jaanawar OTT Release: If you're in the mood for a gritty crime drama, Jaanawar might be just what you're looking for. Set against a raw and intense rural backdrop, the series dives deep into the dark underbelly of crime, corruption, and justice. At its core is a conflicted police officer trying to solve a haunting case while battling his own personal demons and a deeply flawed system. With gripping storytelling and a tense, atmospheric setting, Jaanawar offers a powerful look at the moral complexities faced by those in uniform. A must-watch for fans of hard-hitting, emotionally charged thrillers.

Jaanawar OTT Release Date

Jaanawar will be released on OTT on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Where To Watch Jaanawar Online?

Jaanawar will be available to watch on Zee5 from Friday onwards. Zee5 announced, "Insaanon mein rehta hai, unke saath chalta hai, phirta hai...par woh hai ek Janaawar, jo Chhand mein basta hai. Trailer out now! #Janaawar releasing on 26th September, only on #ZEE5 #JanaawarOnZEE5."

How To Watch Jaanawar On Zee5?

Follow these steps to watch Jaanawar on Zee5:

Step 1: Open your Zee5 app

Step 2: In case you don't have the app, download it, log in to your app, and make the payment for the subscription and log in again

Step 3: Search 'Jaanawar' in the search bar

Step 4: Click on the 'play' button to watch the show in real time

Step 5: Click on the 'download' button to watch the movie later. It will appear in your downloads section

Jaanawar: The Beast Within is a gritty rural crime drama that follows Inspector Hemant Kumar, played with quiet intensity by Bhuvan Arora, as he navigates a disturbing case in a corrupt, caste-divided village. The story kicks off with a chilling trio of mysteries - a missing man, stolen gold, and a headless body - unraveling into something far more sinister. Backed by a powerful ensemble cast including Bhagwan Tiwari, Eshika Dey, and Atul Kale, the series blends suspense with social realism. As Hemant digs deeper, Jaanawar becomes not just a whodunnit, but a haunting study of power, identity, and justice.