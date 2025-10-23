Jamnapaar 2 Streaming Platform | Ritvik Sahore On Building Father-Son Dynamic: We Bonded Over Bikes, Food And…

MUMBAI, India- October 23, 2025: Amazon MX Player's Jamnapaar Season 2 returns with the story of East Delhi's most ambitious family, where dreams, duty, and moral lines blur. Picking up after Shanky Bansal's professional downfall, the new season explores what happens when ambition collides with integrity and progress demands a price. At its core lies the conflict between Shanky and his father, KD Bansal: two men bound by love but divided by values.

Boasting a stellar cast featuring Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Vijay Raaz, Shrishti Ganguly Rindani, and Ankita Sehgal, the series builds on its grounded, slice-of-life authenticity with layered storytelling and deeply human performances.

Ritvik Sahore and Varun Badola headline the drama, bringing rare honesty and restraint to this father-son relationship. Ritvik shares his experience on working with Varun Badola, the actor said, "It's always a delight to work with Varun sir. He's so generous and grounded, we bonded over bikes, food, and the craft. In Season 1, we were still getting comfortable and finding our rhythm, but by Season 2, it felt like old friends reuniting. That comfort translated into the chemistry you see on-screen."

Jamnapaar Season 2 is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player - available on mobile, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.