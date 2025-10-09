Jamnapaar Season 2 EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Sehgal Teases More 'Drama' In New Season; Calls Aamir Khan 'Grounded'

Jamnapaar Season 2 Ankita Sehgal Exclusive: From creating relatable content online to winning hearts on screen, Ankita Sehgal has come a long way. The digital star is all set to reprise her role as 'Shailja' in the much-awaited Jamnapaar Season 2, promising even more emotions, drama, and depth this time around. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Ankita opens up about her journey, what makes the new season 'dramatic,' and her experience working with the ever-grounded Aamir Khan.

For those unversed, Jamnapaar Season 2 episodes are all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player on Friday midnight (October 10, 12 AM IST).

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

1) With Jamnapaar Season 2 dropping tomorrow (October 10), how are you feeling as the excitement builds? Any last-minute jitters or surprises from the shoot that fans should know about?

I am very excited that Jamunapaar Season 2 is finally releasing tomorrow. I am so glad that it is happening on Karwa Chauth. At least now I can sit hungry and binge-watch it. I am also very excited to know what's going to happen and what all happened. I mean, obviously, I know everything, but it's different to see on screen. So, yeah, I am very excited. Season 2 is very special for me because, like I have been telling people, this was my first project as a mother. So, I am very excited to see myself on screen.

2) What's the biggest difference for you personally between working on Season 1 and Season 2 of Jamnapaar? Any changes in your approach or the vibe on set?

During season 1, what I used to do was, I used to think that I would just go, make reels, read in the field, perform and come back. But when I saw such good, seasoned actors doing so much homework, it inspired me. They knew the dialogues, heart to heart, with inputs. So this time, I also did this as a practice one day before. No matter how late I would leave, I used to sit and look at my script, I would mark my inputs and discuss with the director, ADs. I was a new mother on set and everybody was so supportive I can't even tell you. They made my entire working experience so smooth, adjusted dates according to me, and made sure that if I was travelling away from the baby, then I didn't have to travel a lot.

3) Jamnapaar Season 2 has been described as even more intense and dramatic. How did you prepare differently this time to bring fresh energy to your role?

Yes, this season is way more intense, way more dramatic. I'm so excited because in this project, we also have Vijay sir (Vijay Raaz), so it's a totally different universe than the previous one. But it's also very grounded and very homely. This time, I had to amp up a little emotionally and physically because I was dealing with a lot of other things. I really was looking forward to getting back to work. When I got the call for s2, I was pregnant. I thought they'd fire me. But they were so nice, so kind, they worked around my delivery schedule and obviously, everything worked out.

4) As the show nears release, what can viewers expect from Season 2? Any hints you can drop about twists, drama, or character arcs without spoiling too much?

Bro, drama! You'll have so much fun, you'll say, 'What happened all of a sudden? What happened to Shanky?' The writing is amazing. Whether it's the first season or the second season, the main thing is that you are always connected to where you are from. No matter how high you fly. So I think this time it's going to be way more different but way more overwhelming.

5) You made your Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par. Looking back, how did that experience influence your acting journey and your approach to a project like Jamnapaar?

I won't call it a Bollywood debut. But yes, it was a big deal for me. Just to be on screen with Aamir Khan. When we used to sit and talk before the shot and that was when I had the most fun. And I think that after spending a day with him, I understood that you should always let your work do all the talking. Where is my vanity? Where is my this? Where is my that? The things that we hear, the person who is actually very talented and very patient, doesn't have that. That's something I would like to have in me. I don't want people to feel small in my presence because I didn't feel small with Amir sir at all. I felt that maybe we are sitting as equals. There shouldn't be any awkwardness. I shouldn't feel like I'm sitting with a big star. I have to apply that as a characteristic in my life.

Secondly, when he told me that I should be respectful towards the writer because I'm used to reeling. I wrote something, said something, performed something. But, you know, this is something that I made sure of in Jamnapar season 2. In season 1, I used to forget lines in between. There were takes and retakes. But this time, I made sure that I read the dialogue properly. He was actually one of the very few people who knew I was pregnant during the shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par.