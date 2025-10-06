Jamnapar Season 2 Release Date: Trailer Out; Here's When New Season Will Premiere On Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player has unveiled the trailer for the eagerly anticipated second season of its hit original series, Jamnapaar. This new chapter continues the journey of Shanky Bansal, with familiar faces like Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, and Ankita Sehgal returning. The versatile Vijay Raaz joins the cast this season. Co-presented by Dot & Key and boAt, and co-powered by LinkedIn India and Dr. Fixit, the series will be available for free streaming on Amazon MX Player from 10th October.

The trailer paints a picture of a more challenging Jamnapaar. Shanky is no longer the naive dreamer from Season 1; he now faces dilemmas involving identity and ambition after losing his CA license. He struggles to balance his family's coaching centre legacy with the manipulative Uncoaching Academy's tactics. As he chases financial success, his moral compass is tested, highlighting the emotional turmoil of choosing between principles and ambition.

Shanky's Journey: A Tale of Growth

Ritvik Sahore returns as Shanky Bansal, emphasising that this season delves deeper than just career challenges. "Shanky's journey in Season 2 is about more than just his career. It's about self-worth, integrity, and standing tall even when life pushes you down. What excited me most was the emotional depth – his clashes with his father, his love for Khyati, and his fight for Jamnapaar. Audiences will see a much more mature, layered, and vulnerable Shanky this season, and I can't wait for them to experience it."

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, expressed enthusiasm about continuing Shanky's story. "Jamnapaar Season 1 with its raw, relatable and authentic storyline struck a chord with audiences across age groups. With Season 2, the storyline progresses to dilemmas that a growing adult one faces in the path to progress. We are excited to bring back this powerful story to our audiences and are certain that it will be met with the same excitement as Season 1."

New Faces Add Depth

This season introduces Vijay Raaz to the ensemble cast. On joining Jamnapaar, Raaz shared his thoughts: "I liked the plot of Jamnapaar because of the complexity of its world. Working with this incredible cast has been a wonderful experience. I'm sure the audiences will enjoy it." His addition promises to add further depth to an already rich narrative.

The upcoming season also explores Shanky's evolving relationships within his community and highlights tensions with his father due to choices driven by ambition. The personal cost of these decisions becomes evident as he navigates through life's challenges.

Fans can stream Jamnapaar Season 2 for free starting 10th October on Amazon MX Player via mobile devices or connected TVs using platforms like Prime Video or Airtel Xstream.