Jamtara Producer Manish Trehan Talks About Actor Sachin Chandwade After His Death: Losing Such A Young...

Manish Trehan, known for producing projects like Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega and One Friday Night, is currently working on Thode Door Thode Paas. Recently, he expressed his sorrow the unexpected death of actor Sachin Chandwade, who played Pintu in Jamtara 2. Manish shared his disbelief at Sachin's passing and offered condolences to his family.

Reflecting on their last meeting during the filming of Jamtara 2, Manish recalled Sachin's polite nature and dedication to his craft. "Our last conversation was when I met him on the sets of Jamtara 2. I remember him as a very polite and dedicated person who was always focused on his work. He carried a positive attitude on set and interacted warmly with everyone. It's really disheartening to hear about his passing," he told TOI.

Remembering Sachin's Contribution

Sachin's sincerity left a lasting impression on those he worked with, according to Manish. His contribution to Jamtara 2 will be remembered fondly by the team. Manish has always valued offering opportunities to deserving talent and appreciated Sachin's grounded personality.

Addressing reports that suggest Sachin's death might have been a suicide, Manish reflected on the emotional challenges faced by today's youth. "If it is suicide then it's truly heartbreaking to hear something like this. I feel that today's young generation gives up too easily when things don't go as they want. Life doesn't always happen the way we plan, and that's okay — we just need to stay strong and keep going. Life challenges everyone in different ways, but we need to have patience and the strength to face every situation," he expressed.

Moving Forward with Fond Memories

As Manish continues with Thode Door Thode Paas, he cherishes the memory of Sachin as a young artist who gave his best in every role. The warmth and dedication Sachin displayed will be remembered by all who had the opportunity to know him.

In an emotional statement, Manish shared his disbelief at the heartbreaking news, saying, "I am deeply shocked and heartbroken to hear about the untimely demise of Sachin Chandwade, who was a part of our series Jamtara 2. Losing such a young and talented actor is truly very sad. It's hard to believe he's gone so soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."