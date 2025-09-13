Janaawar – The Beast Within OTT Release Date, Platform & Trailer Out: When & Where To Watch The Film?

ZEE5 has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Hindi Original series Janaawar - The Beast Within, a gripping crime drama set in the raw and restless town of Chhand. Produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. And directed by Shachindra Vats, the show is headlined by Bhuvan Arora and will premiere on 26th September 2025, exclusively on ZEE5. Joining him in pivotal roles are Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar Tham.

The trailer introduces audiences to the town of Chhand, where Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora), a committed cop, is drawn into a chilling web of crime. A headless corpse, missing gold, and a vanished man shake the fragile peace of the town, forcing Hemant to grapple not only with a dangerous investigation but also with the systemic bias and personal struggles weighing on him. When secrets unfold, the Gram Devta's legacy rises - a guardian spirit reminding us that true identity is forged through courage, not birth. Yet, Chhand holds more than one buried truth.

Known to many as Chhand ka Milkha, Hemant must navigate a maze of hidden secrets where every man carries a beast within-some succeed in taming it, while others set it free. In the end, the question remains: who will be the hunter and who will be the prey?

Speaking about the trailer, Bhuvan Arora said, "Janaawar - The Beast Within is the kind of story that tests you not just as an actor, but as a human being. Playing Hemant Kumar was emotionally demanding because he carries so many battles like his duty, his identity, his family, and his inner demons. The trailer gives audiences just a glimpse of the intensity and scale of the world we've built, and I can't wait for the audience to discover the layers of Hemant's journey through the story

Stay tuned for Janaawar - The Beast Within, premiering on 26th September 2025 only on ZEE5.