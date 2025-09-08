JANAAWAR – The Beast Within OTT Release & Platform: When & Where To Watch ZEE5 Original Series Online?

National, 8th September 2025: ZEE5 announces the premiere of its latest original series Janaawar - The Beast Within, starring Bhuvan Arora in a breakthrough lead role. A layered crime drama, Janaawar - The Beast Within transports viewers to the rural town of Chhand, where age-old hierarchies collide with modern-day crime and corruption.

At the heart of the story is Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar, played by Bhuvan Arora-a sharp, relentless officer from a marginalized tribal caste whose life is upended by a series of chilling events in the town. A headless corpse, missing gold, and a vanished man set off a chain of mysteries that pull him into a dangerous investigation. As Hemant dives deeper into the investigations, he finds himself confronting not just the darkness of human greed but also the weight of systemic bias, his own inner demons and personal struggles that threaten to break him.

Produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd - Janaawar - The Beast Within is more than a crime thriller. It is the story of a man's fight for dignity in a world determined to deny him recognition, and of a community's deep-rooted faith in its Gram Devta. As Hemant peels back layers of guilt, betrayal, and hidden truths, he learns that true identity is carved not by birth, but by courage in the face of adversity.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5, said, "At ZEE5, we have always believed in stories that not only entertain but also challenge perspectives and start conversations. Janaawar - The Beast Within is a layered narrative that dares to go beyond the conventions of a crime thriller by shining a light on issues of power, identity and caste in the heartlands of India. It is a gripping story that resonates both emotionally and socially, anchored by Bhuvan Arora's powerful performance. With this series, we continue our commitment to bringing bold, culturally rooted, and thought-provoking originals to our audiences."

Producer Abhishek Rege said, "At Aarambh Entertainment, our constant endeavour has been to tell stories that are rooted in truth yet universally resonant. With Janaawar - The Beast Within, we wanted to explore how crime, courage, and identity intersect in the most unexpected ways against the backdrop of rural India. This show is not just a gripping narrative, but also a reflection of resilience and human spirit. Collaborating with ZEE5 and Shachindra Vats has been a creatively enriching journey, and we are excited for audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Chhand and witness Bhuvan Arora in a role that will stay with them."

Director Shachindra Vats said, "Janaawar - The Beast Within is a story that needed to be told. It was never just about making a crime thriller-it was about giving a voice to the struggles, hopes, and dignity of people who often go unheard. Working with ZEE5 has been a wonderful experience because they understood the vision and the sensitivity the story needed. Watching the actors bring such honesty and depth to their roles has been incredibly fulfilling. My hope is that when audiences watch Janaawar - The Beast Within, they don't just see a thriller but also feel the heart that beats within it."

Stay tuned for Janaawar - The Beast Within premiere on ZEE5!