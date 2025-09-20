Jhamkudi OTT Release & Platform: Biggest Gujarati Blockbuster Jhamkudi Now In Hindi, On ShemarooMe

A cursed palace steeped in mystery and superstition, a wicked witch with unfinished business and a rap-style title track that refuses to leave your head, Jhamkudi brings them all together in a supernatural horror-comedy that has already etched its place in Gujarati cinema history. One of the highest-grossing Gujarati films of last year, the record-breaking blockbuster is now set to entertain a wider audience with its Hindi World Digital Premiere on ShemarooMe, starting 18th September 2025.

Starring India's funniest digital sensation Viraj Ghelani in his much-awaited debut in the Gujarati film industry, alongside National Award-winner Manasi Parekh, who not only delivers a captivating performance but also lends her voice to its grooving rap-style title track. Jhamkudi blends folklore, suspense, scares and laughs in equal measure, promising a ride that's eerie, funny, and unforgettable. Directed by Umang Vyas, the film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Ojas Rawal, Sanjay Goradia, Jayesh More, Krunal Pandit, Chetan Daiya, Bhavini Jani, and more, making it a complete entertainer.

Shot inside the 500-year-old Gondal Palace, where the crew even whispered about real ghost stories, the film oozes authenticity and atmosphere. Set in the cursed village of Raniwada, the story follows a vengeful witch, Jhamkudi, who unleashes chaos during Navratri. Unlike conventional horror flicks, however, Jhamkudi balances edge-of-the-seat thrills with laugh-out-loud moments, delivering a horror-comedy that is as fun as it is frightening.

Speaking about the Hindi premiere of Jhamkudi, actor and producer Manasi Parekh Manasi Parekh shared, "Comedy has always been the heart of Gujarati cinema and theatre, and we've all grown up loving the clean, simple humor that's been our strength for years. But one space we hadn't really explored much was horror-comedy. With Jhamkudi, we decided to take that chance, and the way people connected with it gave us so much confidence in the story we were telling. It did so well in theatres, and even when it came on ShemarooMe, the love just kept pouring in. That kind of response makes you feel so grateful as an actor and as a producer. So, when the opportunity came to bring Jhamkudi to an even wider audience in Hindi, it felt like the right way forward. I'm really excited for people across the country to experience the fun, the scares, and the madness we created with this film. It has received so much appreciation from the Gujarati audience, and I am sure it will also resonate with new viewers discovering it in Hindi for the first time."

Adding his thoughts, Viraj Ghelani said, "Jhamkudi will always be special to me as it marked my debut in the Gujarati film industry, and the love I received for it was overwhelming. For the Hindi premiere, I even dubbed my own scenes, which was such a fun experience, it instantly took me back to the days of our outdoor shoots. It felt like reliving the character all over again, but this time for a whole new audience. I hope people enjoy this version just as much, because the story, the humor, and the thrills are universal. Whether you're from Gujarat or anywhere else in India, I think everyone will connect with the engaging narrative of Jhamkudi."

With its perfect mix of humor, horror, and supernatural elements, Jhamkudi is all set to spread the magic of Gujarati cinema beyond boundaries, now in Hindi on ShemarooMe from 18th September 2025. The film's Hindi premiere underscores ShemarooMe's commitment to taking regional hits mainstream, strengthening its positions as the go to destination for diverse entertainment for audiences worldwide.