Jio Hotstar Reality Show Society Actress Gargi Kundu Speaks On SC Verdict: “I’m Adopting 15 Strays..."

By
Jio Hotstar Reality Show Society Actress Gargi Kundu

Society star Gargi Kundu has voiced her strong opinion on the Supreme Court's recent verdict regarding stray dogs, making it clear where her heart stands. "I'm adopting 15 strays with me, and they are only comfortable where they are born and lived," she shared with deep emotion.

Gargi emphasised that relocating these animals away from their familiar surroundings can cause distress and harm. "Don't relocate stray dogs - let them live in their space," she urged, highlighting the importance of respecting the bond strays share with their environment.

Her stand combines compassion with an understanding of animal behaviour, sending out a heartfelt message to protect not just the lives of strays, but also their right to belong where they feel safe.

X