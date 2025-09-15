JioHotstar International Titles Win 35+ Awards At The 77th Emmy® Awards

National, 15th September 2025: At the 77th Emmy® Awards, JioHotstar titles secured 35+ wins across categories, making a defining mark on the world's most prestigious television awards. With over 200 nominations to its credit, the platform's diverse global offering spanning drama, comedy, action, and limited series stood out for bringing the best of world entertainment to Indian audiences.

Among the night's biggest triumphs was The Penguin, which secured an impressive 9 awards, including Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, among others. The Pitt followed with 5 awards, led by Best Drama Series, Noah Wyle's recognition as Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Katherine LaNasa's win as Supporting Actress. Star Wars storytelling continues its Emmy momentum, with Andor earning 5 awards, including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Comedy lit up the night for JioHotstar, as Hacks claimed 3 awards - Jean Smart for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Hannah Einbinder as Supporting Actress - while Pee-Wee As Himself also earned 3 wins and Beatles '64 winning Outstanding Sound Mixing. Other celebrated titles such as The Last Of Us, House Of The Dragon, The White Lotus, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and others, contributed to JioHotstar's overall tally, as the star-studded evening was streamed to audiences in India on the platform.

Celebrating the year's most captivating Emmy nominees, JioHotstar has also released a finely curated coffee table book highlighting its position as India's largest destination for Emmy-recognised titles. With a diverse and expansive library spanning world-class dramas, comedies, limited series, unscripted reality, kids & family content, anime, and more, the platform continues to deliver entertainment that drives global conversation and shapes modern streaming, bringing premium storytelling closer than ever to Indian audiences.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the wins across categories and titles:

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Outstanding Scripting for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Dan Gilroy - Andor

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Sound Mixing: Beatles '64

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Julianne Nicholson - Hacks

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): The Penguin

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: The Penguin

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): House Of The Dragon

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Andor

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: The Penguin

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (one hour or more): Andor

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Pitt

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming: The Righteous Gemstones

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-camera Comedy Series: Frasier

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series: Andor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: Andor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: The Penguin

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour): The Last Of Us

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special: The Penguin

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): The Penguin

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Non-Fiction Program: Pee-Wee as Himself

Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series: 100 Foot Wave

Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special: Pee-Wee as Himself

Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special: CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Non-Fiction Program: Pee-Wee as Himself

Outstanding Cinematography for a Non-Fiction Program: 100 Foot Wave