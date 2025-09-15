JioHotstar International Titles Win 35+ Awards At The 77th Emmy® Awards
National, 15th September 2025: At the 77th Emmy® Awards, JioHotstar titles secured 35+ wins across categories, making a defining mark on the world's most prestigious television awards. With over 200 nominations to its credit, the platform's diverse global offering spanning drama, comedy, action, and limited series stood out for bringing the best of world entertainment to Indian audiences.
Among the night's biggest triumphs was The Penguin, which secured an impressive 9 awards, including Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup, among others. The Pitt followed with 5 awards, led by Best Drama Series, Noah Wyle's recognition as Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Katherine LaNasa's win as Supporting Actress. Star Wars storytelling continues its Emmy momentum, with Andor earning 5 awards, including Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Comedy lit up the night for JioHotstar, as Hacks claimed 3 awards - Jean Smart for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Hannah Einbinder as Supporting Actress - while Pee-Wee As Himself also earned 3 wins and Beatles '64 winning Outstanding Sound Mixing. Other celebrated titles such as The Last Of Us, House Of The Dragon, The White Lotus, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and others, contributed to JioHotstar's overall tally, as the star-studded evening was streamed to audiences in India on the platform.
Here's a detailed breakdown of the wins across categories and titles:
Best Drama Series: The Pitt
Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Outstanding Scripting for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Dan Gilroy - Andor
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Sound Mixing: Beatles '64
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Julianne Nicholson - Hacks
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): The Penguin
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: The Penguin
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): House Of The Dragon
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Andor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: The Penguin
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (one hour or more): Andor
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Pitt
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming: The Righteous Gemstones
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-camera Comedy Series: Frasier
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series: Andor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie: Andor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: The Penguin
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour): The Last Of Us
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special: The Penguin
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Penguin
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): The Penguin
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Non-Fiction Program: Pee-Wee as Himself
Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series: 100 Foot Wave
Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special: Pee-Wee as Himself
Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special: CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Non-Fiction Program: Pee-Wee as Himself
Outstanding Cinematography for a Non-Fiction Program: 100 Foot Wave